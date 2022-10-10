ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CBP: $402k in liquid meth found in pumpkins at Eagle Pass port of entry

EAGLE PASS, -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry say they recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine. CBP says on Tuesday, October 11, officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Camino Real International...
EAGLE PASS, TX

