Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
oilcity.news

Laramie police announce arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie Police Department announced two recent arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents. 58-year-old Michael Yeaman, an Idaho resident, was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Laramie police were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 1800 block of West Curtis Street.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to motel fire on Wednesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue, with aid from the American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy, and the Cheyenne Police Department, responded to a structure fire on Lincolnway yesterday morning, Oct. 12. At 11:28 a.m., CFR was dispatched to a blaze in the basement apartment at the Big...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

5 Arrested in Northern Colorado Cocaine Bust, Other Suspects at Large

Fresh off the heels of a fentanyl bust, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has arrested five members of a local drug trafficking organization. According to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the arrests are part of a long-term NCDTF narcotics investigation into the ring, which the agency believed to be distributing cocaine.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

Kappa Kappa Gamma first to accept open-transgender student in UW history

Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) is the first sorority in the University of Wyoming’s history to accept an open-transgender student into their ranks. As reaffirmed by Vice President of Student Affairs, Kim Chestnut, Artemis Langford is the first openly transgender student to be accepted into and to participate in sorority and fraternity life at UW as of September, 2022.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Man Gets 42-Year Sentence For Weld County Home Invasion Shooting

A 22-year-old Greeley man is facing more than four decades behind bars following his conviction for shooting a veteran during a 2018 home invasion. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's website. According to the post, Raymond Ramirez was sentenced on Oct. 3 for his role in the Oct. 21, 2018 incident.
GREELEY, CO
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
CHEYENNE, WY
