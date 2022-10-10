Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie police announce arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie Police Department announced two recent arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents. 58-year-old Michael Yeaman, an Idaho resident, was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Laramie police were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 1800 block of West Curtis Street.
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who shot his lover’s husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to motel fire on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue, with aid from the American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy, and the Cheyenne Police Department, responded to a structure fire on Lincolnway yesterday morning, Oct. 12. At 11:28 a.m., CFR was dispatched to a blaze in the basement apartment at the Big...
5 Arrested in Northern Colorado Cocaine Bust, Other Suspects at Large
Fresh off the heels of a fentanyl bust, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has arrested five members of a local drug trafficking organization. According to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the arrests are part of a long-term NCDTF narcotics investigation into the ring, which the agency believed to be distributing cocaine.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
Laramie County residents gather to speak out against annexations in south Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council Chambers were full of residents from both the city and the county who are against recent annexations and any possible annexations in the future. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, the council had a public hearing for 1,280 acres...
Laramie County Sheriff: Local Diabetic Runaway Needs Insulin Pump
UPDATE:The sheriff's office says Tristan has been found and is safe,. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Tristan...
Kappa Kappa Gamma first to accept open-transgender student in UW history
Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) is the first sorority in the University of Wyoming’s history to accept an open-transgender student into their ranks. As reaffirmed by Vice President of Student Affairs, Kim Chestnut, Artemis Langford is the first openly transgender student to be accepted into and to participate in sorority and fraternity life at UW as of September, 2022.
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
Man Gets 42-Year Sentence For Weld County Home Invasion Shooting
A 22-year-old Greeley man is facing more than four decades behind bars following his conviction for shooting a veteran during a 2018 home invasion. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's website. According to the post, Raymond Ramirez was sentenced on Oct. 3 for his role in the Oct. 21, 2018 incident.
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
