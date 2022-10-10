Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Swing! to be Staged at ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts
ADA, Ohio – The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University will celebrate the Swing Jazz era with two performances of Swing! on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Underwritten by...
wktn.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East homecoming candidates selected
The Miami East High School homecoming court for 2022 has been selected. King and queen candidates include, left to right, Delaney Osborne, Carter Bevan, Kinley Lavender, Clark Bennett, Lindi Snodgrass, Ethan Gudorf, Adilyn Richter, Isaac Beal, Alicya Kearns, Dylan Arthur, Megan Gilliland, Connor Dalton. Royalty will be crowned at Friday’s homecoming football game at the high school on Oct. 14.
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
wktn.com
Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics Coming to Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio – “Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics,” a show from renowned contemporary ensemble CORDIS, comes to Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. In partnership with National Geographic Society, CORDIS will perform on the world’s most creative collection of...
wktn.com
ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22
Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD SENIORS HAVE VICTORIOUS NIGHT
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Senior nights are a part of every season. Programs take the time to honor players that have given 4 years to their program. Springfield had 6 seniors to honor on Wednesday night. They honored them with a sweep over Struthers. Baelyn Brungard led the Tigers offense with...
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Sweet Note
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sweet Note Cafe Tuesday morning. The cafe has been open for over a year, but the ribbon cutting was a formal celebration of the nascent business. During the day on Tuesday, a slideshow was presented that...
wktn.com
Bluffton University to host Spiritual Life Week Forum
BLUFFTON, Ohio – Andrea Flack-Wetherald ’10, comedian, speaker and best-selling author, will speak during Bluffton University’s Spiritual Life Week Forum at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 in Yoder Recital Hall. The title of her presentation is “Compassionate Accountability.”. During the presentation, she’ll show how Mindful Improv...
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
wktn.com
Kenton Lions Club Fall into Service- Angels for the Elderly Donation
Members of the Kenton Lions Club presented donations to Angels for the Elderly. 15 members of Kenton Lions presented a monetary donation of $400 to Angels for the Elderly. They also collected 214 non-perishable items including: food, bathroom tissue and hygiene products. In addition, Lion Dave Dulin collected 204 pairs...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
wktn.com
Minutes of Kappa Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. Meeting
Co-Presidents Kathy Lundy and Virginia Shellhouse of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. welcomed 17 members on October 8 at 10 a.m. to Pickwick Place at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. They thanked the committee of Patti Palmer, Linda Osborn, Lorrene Roberts, and Janine McMillan for the lovely arrangements.
wktn.com
Meet the Candidate Night Scheduled for Oct 27
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance are sponsoring a Meet the Candidate Night. It will start at 6pm on Thursday October 27 in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running in the November...
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
