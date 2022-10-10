ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the "Future of Education." But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Area Public Schools Referendum 2022

(WFRV) – Green Bay Schools are asking the community for an update to make their studying and activity spaces great places for students to thrive. Chief Operations Office Joshua Patchak stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the referendum, why it is needed, what projects it will address, and where voters can get more information.
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer

(WFRV) – It's the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers' next budget to build that bridge.
WNCY

Truck Full of Donated Supplies Arrive in Florida from Neenah

FORT MEYERS, FL (WTAQ) — A truck full of donated supplies has made its way to Florida from the Fox Valley. The Fort Meyers, Florida Police Department posted a video of the N&M Transfer truck arriving with a police escort on Monday. Last week, a donation drive was held outside of a Neenah Pick N' Save.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin family helping Ukrainian refugees find temporary homes

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Natalia Kryzhanivska, her husband Nabeel Rasheed and their two-year-old son Michael are now living in Suamico after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine days after the Russian invasion started. "Suddenly, one day we lost it all," said Natalia. "It's hard to believe when you're not there...
whby.com

No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion

APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
WJFW-TV

One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.

PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WNCY

Green Bay Starbucks Employees Poised To Go Union

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A...
WBAY Green Bay

Family in medical crisis loses home to fire

A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices see little change

CHICAGO — Northeast Wisconsin sees little change in gas prices over the past week. GasBuddy.com's latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.90 per gallon. That's up 1 cent from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell five cents to $3.90 a gallon. The national...
WBAY Green Bay

Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF's Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
