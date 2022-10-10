Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “ Freaky Friday ” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.”

“The View” co-host Sara Haines asked Curtis about her answer and gave her the floor “to pitch Disney” on a sequel, to which Curtis responded, “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie.”

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon…And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

It seems Curtis is simply waiting for Disney to move ahead with a “Freaky Friday” sequel at this point. During the same interview in Mexico City where she said she’d “absolutely” return, Curtis also confirmed to fans that “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends….Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie ‘Irish Wish’].”

Curtis is currently making the press rounds for “Halloween Ends,” in which she once again reprises the role of Laurie Strode. The David Gordon Green-directed horror movie marks the end of Curtis’ most recent “Halloween” film trilogy. Universal Pictures is opening “Halloween Ends” on Oct. 14 in theaters and on Peacock.