ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “ Freaky Friday ” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.”

“The View” co-host Sara Haines asked Curtis about her answer and gave her the floor “to pitch Disney” on a sequel, to which Curtis responded, “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie.”

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon…And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

It seems Curtis is simply waiting for Disney to move ahead with a “Freaky Friday” sequel at this point. During the same interview in Mexico City where she said she’d “absolutely” return, Curtis also confirmed to fans that “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends….Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie ‘Irish Wish’].”

Curtis is currently making the press rounds for “Halloween Ends,” in which she once again reprises the role of Laurie Strode. The David Gordon Green-directed horror movie marks the end of Curtis’ most recent “Halloween” film trilogy. Universal Pictures is opening “Halloween Ends” on Oct. 14 in theaters and on Peacock.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Angela Lansbury Once Saved Her Daughter From Charles Manson’s Cult: ‘He Was Charismatic in So Many Ways’

In the wake of Angelia Lansbury’s death on Tuesday, a 2014 interview the actor gave to MailOnline (via The Independent) has resurfaced due to the revelation that Lansbury once saved her daughter from joining Charles Manson’s cult. Lansbury said her daughter, who is now 69, was “fascinated” by Manson, the notorious serial killer whose string of victims included Sharon Tate. Lansbury’s child became involved with drugs as a young teen and fell under Manson’s spell. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” Lansbury said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. On Tuesday afternoon, “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram post, featuring two different videos from recording sessions — the first with Davidson and the second with Yeoh. Yeoh voices a character named Airazor, while Davidson voices Mirage. The two join a cast that includes Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who will star in the film in live-action roles. “Rise of...
MOVIES
Variety

Alan Rickman Was Critical of Dumbledore’s ‘Half-Blood Prince’ Death Scene: ‘It Seems Oddly Lacking in Drama’

Alan Rickman’s never-before-seen diaries make up the new book “Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickman,” which has been making headlines for weeks due to the legendary actor’s frank thoughts on the “Harry Potter” franchise. A new excerpt from Insider reveals that Rickman was critical of Dumbledore’s death scene as depicted in 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” The scene finds Rickman’s Snape stepping in to kill Dumbledore after Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) fails to do the deed. Snape had previously vowed to Draco’s mother that he would watch over her son. “The scene seems oddly lacking in drama —...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Mark Harmon
Person
Constance Wu
Variety

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found Safe After Reported Missing in Hawaii

UPDATED: According to a rep for “Days of Our Lives” star James Lastovic, he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, have been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii. Dizdari’s sister, Emma, also confirmed the news in an Instagram Story post. “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.” Lastovic and Dizdari were staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, between Oct. 7 and Oct....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Disney World#Freaky Friday#Film Star
Variety

Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jonathan Groff on Why Lea Michele ‘Is New York’ to Him and How the ‘Funny Girl’ Is ‘Bringing Big Business Back to Broadway’

Lea Michele and I met 17 years ago, at the audition that led us to playing opposite each other in “Spring Awakening.” I was from the farmlands of Lancaster, Penn., and Lea was this tough kid from the Bronx. She already had three Broadway credits to her name, while I was inexperienced, closeted and scared of her. At 18, she was sharp, funny, frank and saw everything. Lea told me that before she found success on the stage, she and her family were scraping by. Her mom was a nurse, and her dad worked at the family deli in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Jury Selection Begins in Danny Masterson Case

Jury selection got underway on Tuesday in the case of Danny Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” actor who is facing 45 years to life on three charges of rape. The selection process is expected to take about a week. The attorneys will ask the prospective jurors about their feelings on the #MeToo movement and the Church of Scientology, which will play a significant role in the trial. The defense is particularly concerned that jurors will come into court with a negative view of the church. “We have almost a perfect storm of prejudice in this case,” defense attorney Karen Goldstein said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career

Brendan Fraser fought armies of the undead in “The Mummy.” He swung from vines in “George of the Jungle.” He traveled around the world with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Toons: Back in Action.” He made a pact with Elizabeth Hurley as the Devil in “Bedazzled.” He partied with Pauly Shore as a reanimated Neanderthal in “Encino Man.” He even took a shower with Matt Damon in “School Ties.” And while those movies brought him fame, fortune and respect in Hollywood, rocketing Fraser to the top of the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts, they didn’t usually...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Cynthia Nixon Recalls Being ‘Dazzled’ by Her ‘And Just Like That’ Co-Star Sara Ramírez: ‘I Couldn’t Ask for Better’

Sara Ramírez isn’t a double threat or a triple threat — they’re an infinity threat. Mike Nichols alerted me to the existence of this superhuman when he was directing Sara in “Spamalot.” Nichols had a nose for talent and was famously the discoverer of Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman and Whoopi Goldberg. In all the time I’d known him, I’d never seen Mike as awed by someone. He basically told me that no matter what impossible new musical number or comedy bit he gave them, Sara executed it perfectly, with a triple lutz and confetti to boot. So in 2020, when...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brandy Says She’s ‘Following Doctors’ Orders’ After Reports of Seizure-Induced Hospitalization

Brandy is “following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need” after reports of her being hospitalized in Los Angeles started circulating on Wednesday morning. TMZ reported that the singer had possibly suffered a seizure; however, neither Brandy nor her reps have confirmed that is the case. According to a note posted to Brandy’s social media earlier this afternoon, her hospitalization was due to “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for all of the love and prayers. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they had received a phone call for emergency services at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Floored the Duffer Brothers From the Beginning: ‘She Felt like One-in-a-Million’

“A young Janeane Garofalo.” That’s how we originally pitched the character of Robin in “Stranger Things.” But that’s about all we had. Well, that and two short scenes where Robin hands out ice cream with Steve Harrington. We just didn’t really know who Robin was — what made her interesting, what made her stand out. That is, until our casting director, Carmen Cuba, gave us the three-word answer: “She’s Maya Hawke.” “Who?” we asked. “Just … trust me,” she said. Fast-forward six months, and we’re shooting in that ice cream shop, and Maya pulls us aside and asks, “So …...
MOVIES
Variety

Cuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. will receive no jail time for his forcible touching case, after it was resolved Thursday in New York City, according to the Associated Press. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in April in a criminal case that placed accusations upon him for violating three different women in Manhattan nightclubs between 2018 and 2019. The actor has complied with the terms of a conditional plea agreement that was reached earlier in the year, with prosecutor Coleen Balbert indicating that Gooding has remained out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’: How to Watch The Final Installment of the Slasher Series Online

Get ready for more trauma to unfold. The newest film in the “Halloween” franchise hits theaters and streamers on Friday, Oct. 14 — meaning it’s officially spooky season. “Halloween Ends” is David Gordon Green’s third and final installment in the franchise’s trilogy series, and will hit Peacock on the same day as theaters for a rare day-and-date release, which Universal also rolled out for its predecessor film “Halloween Kills.” In “Halloween Ends,” Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode as she faces Michael Myers for a final showdown. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey and...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy