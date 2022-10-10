Read full article on original website
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED
THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES. THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS...
Crews respond to grassfire in rural Woodbury County
Fire fighters are responding to a possible grassfire located north of Bronson, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
Sioux City Police Department relocates speeding kiosks
The police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks, the kiosks issue civil citations not criminal violations.
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M. THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND...
Storm Lake man allegedly lies about apartment fire to avoid arrest
A Storm Lake man who allegedly tried to avert police from apprehending him received several charges for several incidents.
Milford shooting suspect found mentally competent; trial moved to Storm Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A man charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace has been found mentally competent to stand trial for murder. A judge also has granted a defense request to move the trial from Dickinson County in order to find a more impartial pool of jurors to hear the case.
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
Sioux City City Council shuts down pet ordinance amendment
At Monday night's city council meeting, council members voted to delete the proposal of an updated pet ordinance.
Red Flag Warning Will be in Effect Today for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today (Wed) from noon to 7pm for northwest Iowa counties including Buena Vista, Clay, Cherokee, Ida, and O'Brien. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
