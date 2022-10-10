ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study: Novel imaging technique reveals excellent biologic fixation in cementless knee replacement

By Hospital for Special Surgery
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Identification of molecule capable of reducing neurodegenerative processes in the elderly

Researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) have just published a study in Translational Psychiatry that elucidates the mechanisms involved in the cognitive deficits of human aging. The research considers the action of molecules that can fight inflammatory processes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and potentiate the endocannabinoid system.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
CLEVELAND, OH
MedicalXpress

Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Replacement#Biologic#Older Adults Lifestyle#Fixation#Diseases#Senior Health#General Health#Arthroplasty Today#Hss#Matc
MedicalXpress

What's new and what works in the treatment of hot flashes?

Hot flashes are one of the most commonly reported symptoms of the menopause transition. Over time, a wide array of hormone and nonhormone medications, as well as nonpharmacologic remedies, have been developed to help menopausal women manage bothersome hot flashes. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will address the status of the latest pharmacologic advances in the treatment of hot flashes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 drug Paxlovid may interact with common heart medications

Heart disease patients with symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to prevent progression to severe disease; however, it can interact with some previously prescribed medications. A review paper published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology examines the potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and commonly used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential options to mitigate severe adverse effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify brain regions where word meaning is retrieved

A new study by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) reveals the areas of the brain where the meanings of words are retrieved from memory and processed during language comprehension. Previous neuroimaging studies had indicated that large portions of the temporal, parietal, and frontal lobes participate in processing language meaning, but it was unknown which regions encoded information about individual word meanings.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Longevity
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify link between mitochondria and pancreatic cancer risk

The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguishes a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Inflammatory bowel disease tied to more gum disease

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the prevalence and risk indicators of periodontitis in patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

No preferential nod for Omicron COVID jabs: WHO experts

There is not yet enough evidence to recommend Omicron-specific COVID-19 jabs over the original versions, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Tuesday. Four variant-containing mRNA vaccines which include Omicron subvariants BA.1 or BA.4/5 in combination with the ancestral virus have been authorised for use as booster doses. The vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Medical history may help predict autism in young children, researchers find

Medical insurance claims might do more than help pay for health concerns; they could help predict them, according to new findings from an interdisciplinary Penn State research team published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics. The researchers developed machine learning models that assess the connections among hundreds of clinical variables, including doctor visits and health care services for seemingly unrelated medical conditions, to predict the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in young children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Secret structure in the wiring diagram of the brain

In the brain, our perception arises from a complex interplay of neurons that are connected via synapses. But the number and strength of connections between certain types of neurons can vary. Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), the University Medical Center Mainz and the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU), together with a research team from the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt, as part of the Priority Program Computational Connectomics (SPP2041), have now discovered that the structure of the seemingly irregular neuronal connection strengths contains a hidden order. This is essential for the stability of the neuronal network. The study has now been published in the journal PNAS.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers

A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain

Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution's most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that something is wrong—an alert system that tells us to pause and pay attention to our bodies. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm bell?...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How B cells are programmed early in life can impact long-term immune health

B cells and the antibodies they produce play an important role in our immune system, protecting us from the microscopic enemies that make us ill. Uncovering how they form and are "programmed" during development is key to better understanding the immune response to infections and vaccinations. A new study by researchers from Lund University in Sweden provides new insights into the origin and development of B cells in the body and in the gut, with implications for long-term immune health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hormone therapy may help prevent shoulder pain and loss of motion in menopausal women

Women aged 40 to 60 years are most affected by adhesive capsulitis, a painful orthopedic disorder characterized by sudden shoulder pain and loss of range of motion. There has been limited research around the disorder's predilection for perimenopausal women, but a new study found that hormone therapy may protect against it. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early

BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy