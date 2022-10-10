ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 11

Dr. Sloan
3d ago

too late. dropped them as soon as they sent it out. go woke, go broke.

Reply
9
Casey Ashfield
3d ago

They make this claim because they got caught. Don't care, canceling my account.

Reply
5
Related
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to delete your PayPal account

In the wake of a social media furor that erupted over the weekend — and led to a “Delete PayPal” mantra on Twitter — the financial services giant says the new acceptable use policy language that it drew up and which seemed to suggest users could be fined for spreading misinformation was prepared in error. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information,” PayPal told multiple media outlets about the policy, which stipulated a fine of $2,500 for each instance of spreading misinformation.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Dan Schulman
teslarati.com

Elon Musk agrees with fmr president of PayPal on PayPal’s drastic move

Update, a Paypal spokesperson told Teslarati in an email:. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Right Media#Misinformation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Aup#Gizmodo
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy