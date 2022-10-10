Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Children photographed climbing rock wall near Sun Bear exhibit at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photo of children climbing a rock wall near the Sun Bear exhibit at the El Paso Zoo got hundreds of comments online. The photo shared on Instagram received comments like, "I hope they get charged," "Animals have their own containment," "This is why we can't have nice things," and "Parents of the Year Award 2022."
cbs4local.com
Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
cbs4local.com
El Paso councilwomen host costume give-away events for children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Monster Mash" events aimed at getting children costumes for Halloween are happening this week. City representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Cissy Lizarraga, with the help of others, will be donating free costumes to children Wednesday and October 19. The family-friendly events will activities from the...
cbs4local.com
DV survivor empowers women through sheBUILDS, helping others build up their lives
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Leticia Flores, a contractor liaison with sheBUILDS, helps boost women's confidence one step at a time. “I have four girls, and I always tell them, if anybody can do it, you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it. We all can learn to try to do things better by trying it, doing it at least once. I mean, if it's broken, you can break it anymore,” Flores said.
cbs4local.com
El Paso bringing in real outdoor ice skating rink for WinterFest 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso's annual WinterFest is returning for another year and will begin on Nov. 19. One key difference in this year's celebration is a real outdoor ice skating rink that will be located in the Convention Center Plaza. The rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice events and live entertainment, according to the city.
cbs4local.com
Family of Dallas police officer killed in crash describe Antonio Arellano as loving person
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The uncle of the Dallas police officer killed by a wrong-way driver shared stories of Jacob Arellano. Arellano, who was from El Paso, joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. Antonio Arellano, Jacob's uncle, said the 25-year-old was a loving and caring person.
cbs4local.com
Bishop of El Paso, Hope Border Institute provide over $100K for migrant aid in Juárez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bishop of El Paso, Rev. Mark J. Seitz, and the Hope Border Border Institute said they are going to invest more than $100,000 to meet the emergency needs of migrants arriving in Ciudad Juárez. The decision comes after the Department of Homeland...
cbs4local.com
Funeral services held for Las Cruces businesswoman who was killed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday for Kimberly Yacone, the Las Cruces woman allegedly gunned down by her husband in their home. The service is scheduled at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. It...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso covers covers costs of water parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
cbs4local.com
Body found in canal near border wall in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in a canal in Socorro on Thursday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to an irrigation canal near the border wall south of Petunia Dr. Officials did not...
cbs4local.com
Teenagers invited to participate in Teentober Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library invites teenagers for Teentober Fest, a free festival for teens on Saturday. The festival will happen from noon to 4 p.m. at the Judge Marquez Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. The theme of this year’s second annual Fall...
cbs4local.com
Realtor talks 4 DIY hacks for El Pasoans looking to spruce up their rental space
The rental market is booming as the housing market has become overwhelmingly expensive and unapproachable for many aspiring homeowners. For some renters they want to make their temporary home a space that is more their style. Jessica Sanchez with Property Management Inc. in El Paso said it is easy for...
cbs4local.com
All courts hearings held at municipal court canceled after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All court hearings at the municipal court have been canceled for the day after a fire happened Thursday. All the courts, teen court and hearings were canceled. A small fire was reported in the morning at the building located at 801 Overland. Our KFOX14...
cbs4local.com
Taco Bell brings back the nachos fries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Good news for Taco Bell fans. Nacho fries are back on the menu for a limited time starting on Thursday. The fast food chain is even kicking things up a notch and adding nacho cheese sauce. Taco Bell has teamed up with hot sauce...
cbs4local.com
Anthony city manager shared with Sunland Park while mayor looks to hire
ANTHOYN, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park and Anthony, New Mexico are sharing Mario Juarez-Infante as acting city manager and will continue to do so for the next two months. Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea told CBS4 that they are in the process of looking to hire a new city...
cbs4local.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
cbs4local.com
Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
cbs4local.com
Body found in Sunland Park
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol are on the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted this out early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating the scene.
