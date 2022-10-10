EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Leticia Flores, a contractor liaison with sheBUILDS, helps boost women's confidence one step at a time. “I have four girls, and I always tell them, if anybody can do it, you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it. We all can learn to try to do things better by trying it, doing it at least once. I mean, if it's broken, you can break it anymore,” Flores said.

