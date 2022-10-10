WDFW Director Reauthorizes Lethal Action in Leadpoint Wolf Pack Territory Following Repeated Depredation of Cattle

Read full article on original website
Related
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
ncwlife.com
Boat cleaning stations installed to fight invasive species in lakes
In its efforts to keep invasive species out of lakes, the state has begun installing free boat cleaning stations, with the most recent opening Tuesday at Lake Roosevelt. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the stations are called CD3 units because they are used to clean, drain, dry and dispose.
Spokane Sheriff, Chief Discuss Shutting Down Camp Hope
The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
ncwlife.com
Marine vet takes aim at Stevens County Commission seat
(The Center Square) – Carl Taylor, 55, is a former Marine Scout Sniper who doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind. This year, Taylor has been speaking out against actions taken by the Stevens County commissioners that he believes are harmful to their constituents. “I never thought that I’d...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation Continues Into Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State
COLVILLE - For the past seven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. WDFW Police began the investigation in February, and it has been ongoing. Toxicology results revealed all...
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Body Armor Wearing Shooting Suspect Killed by Spokane County SWAT Team
SPOKANE - At approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. An adult male victim reported an armed suspect pointed a pistol at his head and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
KHQ Right Now
Loitering, drugs and death threats impacting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash - Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property and damaging tenants' cars.
Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the property within a 56-day period...
Right Place, Right Time: Dive Rescue Training Turns into Real Life Rescue for Emergency Responders Wednesday Afternoon
SPOKANE - On Wednesday, members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Emergency Operations Team and other trainees attending a Dive Rescue training found themselves involved in a real-life rescue on the Spokane River near Boulder Beach. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Team members, Boise...
q13fox.com
Pasado's Safe Haven rescues over 40 English labs from 'overrun' breeding situation
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - Pasado's Safe Haven has rescued paver 40 English labs from an "overrun breeding situation" in eastern Washington. The rescue is still ongoing, but the organization said they were made aware of the situation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. The Pasado's veterinary team is standing...
Docs: Head Gonzaga baseball coach filed motion to suppress evidence in DUI case
REARDAN, Wash. — Four months after Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan, new court documents show Machtolf attempted to have his case thrown out. The request was ultimately denied. Machtolf was arrested on June 10 for charges of driving under...
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
24/7 security arrives at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says 24/7 security has arrived at Camp Hope. WSDOT says Security Services Northwest is providing services around the perimeter of the homeless encampment. They are working with camp staff to control access to each entry and gate, and more staff is expected on-site in the next few days.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0