AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
kjzz.org
The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes
One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
AZFamily
How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters
Security on top of mind as early voting starts in Arizona. As the FBI warns charges could be filed against whoever threatens election workers, Maricopa County election officials say security will be beefed up for the election. Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on...
kjzz.org
The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics
In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
kjzz.org
Gen Z heads to the the polls: Republican Nico Delgado
In 2000, less than a third of 18- to 24-year-old Arizonans voted in the presidential election, according to Kids Count. In 2020, over half of Arizona’s youngest voters filled out a ballot. Generation Z and Millennials grew up with a warming planet, rising inflation and an increased awareness of...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
Sheriff Penzone welcomes citizen input, but not interference during election season
PHOENIX – If local ballot drop boxes are going to be under surveillance from organized private citizens, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has a piece of advice for would-be watchers: watch your step. “I’m all for citizen involvement and investment and trying to keep the community safe,” Penzone told...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
AZFamily
FBI warns people not to threaten poll workers ahead of Arizona midterms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is reminding people not to threaten election workers as early voting gets underway in Arizona. Maricopa County sent 1.9 million early ballots to voters. The county recorder expects a big turnout for the midterm election in November. So security is top of mind 27 days before election day.
kjzz.org
Phoenix resolution makes enforcement of state abortion laws the lowest priority
The Phoenix City Council has approved a resolution making enforcement of state abortion laws the lowest priority for police. The resolution opposes the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wage by ruling there is no federal constitutional right to abortion, and it opposes Arizona laws restricting access. The council’s action yesterday, supported by Mayor Kate Gallego, also directs the police chief to make enforcement of state violations the lowest priority.
'You are a criminal': Judge sentences AZ woman to jail in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.
azpm.org
Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules
A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council resolution details how police should handle abortion law enforcement
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix City Council voted on a resolution to officially declare their opposition to Arizona’s ban on abortions. The resolution also outlines directives on how law enforcement should handle allegations of future calls on these cases. During public comment, many speakers spoke both in favor...
