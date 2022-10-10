ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 13

Related
AZFamily

Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes

One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters

Security on top of mind as early voting starts in Arizona. As the FBI warns charges could be filed against whoever threatens election workers, Maricopa County election officials say security will be beefed up for the election. Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics

In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Election Local#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Az#Democratic
AZFamily

Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Gen Z heads to the the polls: Republican Nico Delgado

In 2000, less than a third of 18- to 24-year-old Arizonans voted in the presidential election, according to Kids Count. In 2020, over half of Arizona’s youngest voters filled out a ballot. Generation Z and Millennials grew up with a warming planet, rising inflation and an increased awareness of...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
azbigmedia.com

Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience

As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Phoenix resolution makes enforcement of state abortion laws the lowest priority

The Phoenix City Council has approved a resolution making enforcement of state abortion laws the lowest priority for police. The resolution opposes the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wage by ruling there is no federal constitutional right to abortion, and it opposes Arizona laws restricting access. The council’s action yesterday, supported by Mayor Kate Gallego, also directs the police chief to make enforcement of state violations the lowest priority.
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules

A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy

An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy