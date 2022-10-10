Read full article on original website
A “Wild” Show Starts its Run at Bell Tower Theater This Weekend
Whenever Miki Robinson graces us with her presence, you know there's a can't-miss show happening at the Bell Tower Theater. Such is the case once again as the 2022 season draws to a close, but not without a few laughs courtesy of a group of "Wild" women. Robinson stopped by...
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque
Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent
The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
Win Iowa-Wisconsin Football Tickets With Houlihan’s and Q Casino
103.3 WJOD, Q Casino, and Houlihans want to send you to the Iowa-Wisconsin football game in Iowa City on Saturday, November 12th. The Grand prize winner will be announced during our outdoor tailgate giveaway party at Houlihan's on Saturday, October 22nd. Party is open to all ages. Must be 21 or older to win.
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
What’s A Catalytic Converter, And Why Are People Stealing Them!?
My Facebook feed has been blowing up lately with people reporting individuals out stealing Catalytic Converters. Take this recent theft in Darlington... Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered the parking lot of a business west of Darlington at about 11:30am on Saturday(10/8) and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The sheriff's department noted that the Dodge Ram of the suspect had extensive damage to the driver's side. Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Sgt. Jerrett Cook at 608-776-4870, use the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers tip app, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
Dubuque Theater Seeks Funny Actors to Star in 2023 Comedies
What better way to celebrate National Arts & Humanities month than to audition for a part in a local theater production?. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater has auditions scheduled for the 2023 season. So October is the perfect month to dust off the performance cobwebs and show the Dubuque community your talents.
Dubuque Screw Products’ ONE GOAL Boosts Local Youth Hockey
The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Dubuque Screw Products announced a new initiative called ONE GOAL on Tuesday (10/11). According to the press release ONE GOAL was created to introduce the Dubuque community to the game of hockey, introduce the sport to those who have not played, instruct current players on the skills of the sport, and to be committed to the ONE GOAL to continue the growth of hockey within our local youth community.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day
National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
Dubuque Invests In National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald: NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a Dubuque nonprofit, plans to move to a new location and launch a new program center by the first quarter of next year, 2023. NAMI Dubuque is currently located in the Schmid Innovation Center...
City of Dubuque Wins ‘America in Bloom” Award
While driving around the Dubuque area, you can't help but notice how beautiful this area is. And we're not the only ones to notice. The city of Dubuque just picked up a Top honor for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program in St. Louis, this past weekend.
Northwest Arterial & Pennsylvania Ave Intersection Closing Tonight at 8pm
NW Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. Intersection Closure Starting at 8 p.m. Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection will temporarily close to eastbound and westbound traffic starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, October 4, to continue paving the southbound arterial lanes. The intersection will re-open to...
