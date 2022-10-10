ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WJOD

Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States

Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cascade, IA
103.3 WJOD

Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp

Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
CUBA CITY, WI
103.3 WJOD

Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza

It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque

Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent

The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Doughnut#Cornerstone Church#Bp#Ano
103.3 WJOD

Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society

Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

What’s A Catalytic Converter, And Why Are People Stealing Them!?

My Facebook feed has been blowing up lately with people reporting individuals out stealing Catalytic Converters. Take this recent theft in Darlington... Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered the parking lot of a business west of Darlington at about 11:30am on Saturday(10/8) and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The sheriff's department noted that the Dodge Ram of the suspect had extensive damage to the driver's side. Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Sgt. Jerrett Cook at 608-776-4870, use the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers tip app, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
DARLINGTON, WI
103.3 WJOD

Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?

It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
103.3 WJOD

Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday

I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Theater Seeks Funny Actors to Star in 2023 Comedies

What better way to celebrate National Arts & Humanities month than to audition for a part in a local theater production?. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater has auditions scheduled for the 2023 season. So October is the perfect month to dust off the performance cobwebs and show the Dubuque community your talents.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Screw Products’ ONE GOAL Boosts Local Youth Hockey

The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Dubuque Screw Products announced a new initiative called ONE GOAL on Tuesday (10/11). According to the press release ONE GOAL was created to introduce the Dubuque community to the game of hockey, introduce the sport to those who have not played, instruct current players on the skills of the sport, and to be committed to the ONE GOAL to continue the growth of hockey within our local youth community.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

City of Dubuque Wins ‘America in Bloom” Award

While driving around the Dubuque area, you can't help but notice how beautiful this area is. And we're not the only ones to notice. The city of Dubuque just picked up a Top honor for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program in St. Louis, this past weekend.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Northwest Arterial & Pennsylvania Ave Intersection Closing Tonight at 8pm

NW Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. Intersection Closure Starting at 8 p.m. Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection will temporarily close to eastbound and westbound traffic starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, October 4, to continue paving the southbound arterial lanes. The intersection will re-open to...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy