Around Town
The Lower Moyamensing Civic Association will host a Fall Flea Market on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor spaces will be set up along the highly trafficked area on Broad Street between Snyder Avenue and Jackson Street (street-side in front of South Philadelphia High School). Past flea markets have featured over 60 vendors and 1,600 shoppers. Event proceeds benefit the civic association and the neighbors it serves. Neighborhood residents, professional vendors, crafters and artists are all welcome to apply for tables. Vendor spaces are $25 and registration is at https://lomophilly.org/flea-market/. Musicians also wanted. For more information, email lomophilly@gmail.com or call 267-544-9597.
A new direction in theater
Philadelphia Theatre Company is stepping outside its comfort zone with a new rock musical about the radical history of women with body ink. The Tattooed Lady, running Oct. 29 through Nov. 20 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., is a musical created by Obie Award-winning playwright Erin Courtney and Lortel-winner Max Vernon, celebrating the resilience of women whose choices have the power to liberate them.
Local news in brief: Oct. 4
Controller’s Office launches property tax relief calculator. The City Controller’s Office created and launched a new property tax relief calculator to help Philadelphia homeowners understand the financial impact of newly expanded property tax relief programs. The calculator tool uses a set of questions to determine program eligibility and compares the potential savings for each of the city’s three main property tax relief programs.
Theatre Exile gearing up for 2022-23 season
South Philly-based Theatre Exile at 1340 S. 13th St. has released a partial schedule for its upcoming 2022-23 season, which includes a world premiere from Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames. The upcoming shows are said to reflect the theater company’s 26-year tradition of producing provocative plays that explore the complexities of...
Weight Watchers donates to Hero Thrill Show
The Hero Thrill Show received a $10,000 check from Weight Watchers Philadelphia as part of the culmination of the 34th WW Philadelphia Battle of the Badges weight-loss competition between the city’s two uniformed departments. The check was turned over by police and fire department representatives to attorney Jimmy Binns,...
Fundraiser will aid young opera singers
The 60th Annual Mario Lanza Ball will take place at the IATSE Ballroom at 2401 S. Swanson St. on Oct. 23 to raise money for the institute that honors the late South Philly singer. Guests can pay tribute to the legendary tenor and meet special guests that include Mario Lanza’s...
Briefs: September 27, 2022
Neumann-Goretti grads invited to reunion on Oct. 1. An all-class reunion of students from all variations of Saints Neumann-Goretti High School will be held on Oct. 1 at Chickie’s and Pete’s at 1526 Packer Ave. from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $35 and includes a buffet, DJ and dancing,...
State money for Jenks, Key outdoor place spaces
New outdoor play spaces are coming to a pair of South Philadelphia schools thanks to $275,000 of state funding secured by state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler. The Abram Jenks School at 2501 S. 13th St. and the Francis Scott Key School at 2230 S. 8th St. will both receive modern outdoor play and activity spaces with soft surfaces.
Philabundance CEO attends White House conference
Philabundance took its mission to a national stage and the highest office in an attempt to solve hunger in the United States. Representatives from Philabundance, located at 3616 S. Galloway St. in South Philly, traveled to Washington on Sept. 29 to attend the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, joining President Joe Biden and administration officials.
Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday returning to East Passyunk
The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District recently announced that Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday is returning on Saturday, Oct. 29. Set to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will feature a wide array of fall-themed activities at various venues up and down East Passyunk, including the Singing Fountain, the PPA Lot at 1628 E. Passyunk, the Mifflin Triangle and the Gateway.
Former cop going to trial in shooting death
A former police officer charged with the shooting death of 12-year-old South Philly resident Thomas “TJ” Siderio will go to trial on all charges, a judge ruled this week. Edsaul Mendoza will face first-degree murder charges among others in connection to Siderio, who was allegedly shot in the back and killed on March 1 near Barry Playground in South Philly’s Marconi Plaza neighborhood.
Letter to the Editor: Trip down memory lane
Wow, 75 years! That is how long the South Philly Review has been delivering community news to our neighborhood. That means, if my math is correct, that it originated in 1947. That year, I was between 6 and 7 years old and living with my twin brother and family on the 1600 block of E. Passyunk Avenue where I spent my whole young life until my marriage in 1972. After that, my new husband Stan and I moved just around the corner to the house where I have lived alone since he passed in 2010. We raised one daughter Claire who is married and lives in Delco.
Cardella: The Survivor
I don’t know what the record is for longevity at a newspaper, but I have been writing a column for the Review for almost 60 years. If that’s not a record, it’s pretty damn close. (There was a period of a couple months when I quit the Review after an argument with then-owner Leon Levin. But I crawled back.)
Celebrating 2 decades of artistic achievements
For 20 years, students at Studio Incamminati have had the opportunity to form their creative excellence and master their technique from a unique curriculum that can only be found in one place. Studio Incamminati originated in October 2002 in Philadelphia when Nelson and Leona Shanks established the private school for...
Pew funds local projects
Two South Philly organizations and a project taking place in FDR Park received a sizable chunk of funding from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. South Philly-based BlackStar Projects and Ars Nova Workshop were among 30 local organizations chosen for grant money, as well as an EgoPo Classic Theatre project, which will take place at FDR Park.
Kalaya Thai Kitchen hosting farewell dinner
Before closing the doors to its original Bella Vista location, Kalaya Thai Kitchen will be hosting a farewell dinner on Saturday, Oct. 1. Located at 764 N. 9th St., the final night will feature two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. for a special 10-course menu. The event comes as chef and owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon is set to open the restaurant’s brand new, expansive location in Fishtown later this fall.
Much to do at FDR Park this fall
Summer is almost over, but the fun at FDR Park will continue throughout the fall. The spacious 348-acre park on the west side of Broad and Pattison has plenty to offer as the leaves begin to fall from their branches. The Friends of FDR Park and the Fairmount Park Conservancy have compiled a list of things to do in the fall that are both family friendly and entertaining.
Food showcase for a good cause
When a young Mexican butcher died because he didn’t have the means to proper healthcare, community leaders stepped up to make a difference for the future. The Garces Foundation will hold the 10th Food Fest and Fundraiser on Sept. 29 at Live! Hotel and Casino Philadelphia to raise money for life-changing differences for local immigrant families.
Johnson hosting ‘Save Our Homes’ workshops in September
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will conduct property tax relief workshops. throughout his Second District to help residents navigate Philadelphia’s 2022 property tax assessments and find ways to save money on property taxes. Upcoming workshops are on Sept. 21, from 4-8 p.m. at the Francis Myers Recreation Center, 5801...
Girl, 16, shot on 27th Street
A 16-year-old girl was shot on the 2200 block of S. 27th Street on Sept. 22, police said. According to police, the girl was shot once in the left side at approximately 7:06 p.m. She was transported by police to Children’s Hospital and her condition was unknown. According to police, a weapon was recovered but no arrest was made.
