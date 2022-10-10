'Wages have been rising': The 10 U.S. cities where the typical worker’s pay has gone up most since 2019

Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Amazon workers at Southern California warehouse file for union election in potential first for the state
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
Risk of Covid death almost zero for people who are boosted and treated, White House Covid czar says
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said the U.S. has made major strides in fighting Covid since the early days of the pandemic. "If you are up to date with your vaccines and if you get treated if you have a breakthrough infection, your risk of dying from Covid is now close to zero," Jha said.
Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a Covid-19 stimulus—maybe even you. Here's what to know
Around 10 million Americans may still be eligible to receive a Covid-19 stimulus check, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). Individuals with little to no income, who are not required to pay taxes, can complete a simplified tax return to receive compensation, says the agency. Americans who meet...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023, highest increase in 40 years
Social Security beneficiaries can expect an 8.7% boost to benefits in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced. The increase tops the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, which at the time was the highest in four decades. Amid record high inflation, Social Security beneficiaries will get an 8.7% increase to their...
I've helped people land jobs at Google and Facebook—here's the No. 1 resume mistake I've been seeing lately
I've spent the last six years as a recruiter and career coach, helping people land jobs at major companies, including Microsoft, Google and Facebook. After reviewing hundreds of resumes, and talking to top executives about what they look for in a candidate, I've found that including strong keywords is one of the best ways to stand out.
America's 'once unthinkable' chip export restrictions will hobble China's semiconductor ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods.
Here's how the CPI report gets compiled each month—and why it's so important
From groceries to used cars and airline tickets—the prices for everyday goods and services have skyrocketed in 2022. That has prompted policymakers to drastically recalibrate monetary policy in an attempt to thwart inflation's damage to consumers' paychecks. But how do inflation fighters know when their actions are effective?. One...
Inside Silver Peak, America's only active lithium mine
Silver Peak, Nevada is home to the only active lithium mine in the U.S. It's owned by Albemarle, one of the world's largest lithium producers, and is set to double in size by 2025 to meet growing demand from EV automakers. Albemarle, as well as this mine in particular, stand to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes domestic production of critical minerals like lithium.
Delaying big purchases, reducing debt: 76% of adults are making lifestyle changes to prepare for a potential recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
Citigroup reports 25% decline in third-quarter profits but tops revenue expectations
The bank reported $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. This was up 6% year over year. Net income fell 25% year over year. Citigroup shares have slumped 29% this year, leaving it by far the lowest-valued among its U.S. peers. The bank...
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries — and while there are substitutes for many battery components, lithium is critical.
Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: odds of getting long COVID, lying about virus & more
Each week, we offer you a roundup of noteworthy coronavirus coverage.
Biden unveils plan to pay farmers and cities for Colorado River water cuts
The Interior Department announced that it will use some of the $4 billion in drought mitigation funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to pay farmers, cities and Indigenous tribes for drawing less water from the Colorado River. The program will focus on pushing for voluntary water cuts in the three...
CCTV Script 13/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
El Salvador's bitcoin experiment: $60 million lost, $375 million spent, little to show so far
El Salvador has lost around $60 million on its bitcoin bet one year into a nationwide crypto experiment. The use of bitcoin in El Salvador appears to be low amid the market volatility. The country faces plummeting economic growth and a high deficit. It has been more than a year...
