ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'Wages have been rising': The 10 U.S. cities where the typical worker’s pay has gone up most since 2019

By Gili Malinsky, @Malinskid
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Adp#Austin Round Rock#Texas Percent#California Percent#Michigan Percent
CNBC

Here's how the CPI report gets compiled each month—and why it's so important

From groceries to used cars and airline tickets—the prices for everyday goods and services have skyrocketed in 2022. That has prompted policymakers to drastically recalibrate monetary policy in an attempt to thwart inflation's damage to consumers' paychecks. But how do inflation fighters know when their actions are effective?. One...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Inside Silver Peak, America's only active lithium mine

Silver Peak, Nevada is home to the only active lithium mine in the U.S. It's owned by Albemarle, one of the world's largest lithium producers, and is set to double in size by 2025 to meet growing demand from EV automakers. Albemarle, as well as this mine in particular, stand to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes domestic production of critical minerals like lithium.
SILVER PEAK, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries — and while there are substitutes for many battery components, lithium is critical.
SILVER PEAK, NV
CNBC

CCTV Script 13/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy