TOOELE, Utah — One person died and two others were seriously injured Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Tooele. The incident happened at 1220 S. Main Street. Sgt. Nick Cutler with the Tooele Police Department said a black 2018 Nissan Ultima was traveling northbound on state Route 36, which turns into Main Street in Tooele, when it crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic. The vehicle — which had its headlights turned off — then collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, which was being driven by a 20-year-old woman.

TOOELE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO