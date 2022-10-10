ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

KSLTV

Spectrum Academy breaks ground on North Salt Lake facility

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Spectrum Academy broke ground on a new facility Wednesday that will be specially designed for students participating in the Functional Skills track. There are currently 500 students on the waitlist for their North Salt Lake campus, located at 552 N. Cutler Drive. The new...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

One dead, many displaced after apartment fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — One woman was killed in an apartment fire in Centerville on Wednesday evening. The fire started at an apartment complex near 88 West and 50 South around 8 p.m. Firefighters say a woman who was inside the apartment where the blaze began did not make it out alive, although they haven’t publicly identified the victim.
CENTERVILLE, UT
KSLTV

One dead, two seriously injured in Tooele crash

TOOELE, Utah — One person died and two others were seriously injured Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Tooele. The incident happened at 1220 S. Main Street. Sgt. Nick Cutler with the Tooele Police Department said a black 2018 Nissan Ultima was traveling northbound on state Route 36, which turns into Main Street in Tooele, when it crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic. The vehicle — which had its headlights turned off — then collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, which was being driven by a 20-year-old woman.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Work to begin on clearing forest fire fuel from Parley’s Canyon

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah — A major effort to protect our canyons, homes, and property from devastating wildfires is about to get underway. Several agencies including Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Salt Lake City Public Utilities, Summit County Public Lands, and Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, will be working in Parley’s Canyon to clear dead trees and brush to reduce the risk of wildfires.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Homes for holidays: Utahns help Ukrainian families get homes

OREM, Utah — A local charity, focused on providing relief to Ukrainians, is leading a housing project that is already sheltering people whose homes were destroyed by bombs. To Ukraine with Love has already given $1.7 million in support of Ukrainians since the beginning of the war. This latest fundraiser is already bringing neighborhoods together here and in Ukraine.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park

UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

