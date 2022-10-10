Read full article on original website
Spectrum Academy breaks ground on North Salt Lake facility
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Spectrum Academy broke ground on a new facility Wednesday that will be specially designed for students participating in the Functional Skills track. There are currently 500 students on the waitlist for their North Salt Lake campus, located at 552 N. Cutler Drive. The new...
Utah second graders struggling post-pandemic, but most students recovering, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education on Tuesday released its first school report card since the COVID-19 pandemic. The report found student academic performance is recovering in English language arts, mathematics, and science, but educators say there is still a ways to go to return to pre-pandemic achievement levels in schools.
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Law enforcement: Online “sextortion” targeting teens, children in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Heber Police issued a warning this week about the potential for online “sextortion” schemes to target children as state investigators noted that the trend was on the rise. On Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department posted on Facebook about the scam. “The scam...
Group: Department of Education looking at Title 1 complaint against Alpine School District
OREM, Utah — A group said low-income and minority kids in Orem have been losing out on money and opportunities in the Alpine School District and it said Wednesday it has the U.S. Department of Education on the case. Arturo Morales of Standing for Orem pointed to a complaint...
‘A big nut to crack’: Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission’s transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren’t ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee’s meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final...
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
Utah man, son plead guilty in connection to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father and his son pleaded guilty Thursday for their actions in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal agents arrested Bradley James Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain in May. His son, Matthew Bokoski, was arrested in Chicago where he lives, KSL.com reported.
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City that left a man in the hospital. The incident happened on Redwood Road at approximately 8:42 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department told KSL a...
One dead, many displaced after apartment fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah — One woman was killed in an apartment fire in Centerville on Wednesday evening. The fire started at an apartment complex near 88 West and 50 South around 8 p.m. Firefighters say a woman who was inside the apartment where the blaze began did not make it out alive, although they haven’t publicly identified the victim.
One dead, two seriously injured in Tooele crash
TOOELE, Utah — One person died and two others were seriously injured Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Tooele. The incident happened at 1220 S. Main Street. Sgt. Nick Cutler with the Tooele Police Department said a black 2018 Nissan Ultima was traveling northbound on state Route 36, which turns into Main Street in Tooele, when it crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic. The vehicle — which had its headlights turned off — then collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, which was being driven by a 20-year-old woman.
Work to begin on clearing forest fire fuel from Parley’s Canyon
PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah — A major effort to protect our canyons, homes, and property from devastating wildfires is about to get underway. Several agencies including Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Salt Lake City Public Utilities, Summit County Public Lands, and Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, will be working in Parley’s Canyon to clear dead trees and brush to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Homes for holidays: Utahns help Ukrainian families get homes
OREM, Utah — A local charity, focused on providing relief to Ukrainians, is leading a housing project that is already sheltering people whose homes were destroyed by bombs. To Ukraine with Love has already given $1.7 million in support of Ukrainians since the beginning of the war. This latest fundraiser is already bringing neighborhoods together here and in Ukraine.
Utah family describes terrifying near-miss after garbage truck crashes into their home
SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person is in the hospital after a garbage truck crashed into a home in Spanish Fork. “The dining room is in shambles, furniture everywhere, bricks are everywhere,” said homeowner Daniel Raith. The crash happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at the home near...
Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park
UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
