Massachusetts State

When Will MA Residents Get Some Extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?

All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.
What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?

A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Power outages overnight affect thousands of Westhampton, Easthampton homes

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Homes in East and Westampton were without power last night due to the weather. A few thousand homes were without power overnight, but power companies worked quickly and as of right now that power has been restored. According to police, the reason for the outage was from tree branches on South Street. Those branches took down some power lines. Eversource arrived shortly after midnight, to begin repairing the downed lines.
Massachusetts Governor Debate: Healey, Diehl Face Off for First Time

Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts, tackling issues including housing, inflation, taxes, transportation, education, climate change and more. Healey, who became the first woman and openly gay person elected...
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious

While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
Local heating assistance applications up 230% from last year

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook, which shows consumers are likely to pay 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last. The projections have local relief organizations like the Worcester Community Action Council taking more calls than usual,...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
First “Rise and Shine Business Breakfast” this year at MGM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber reconvened in person on Wednesday for the first time in almost three years. The event marked the first ‘Rise and Shine Business Breakfast’ for the season, hosted at MGM Springfield. Speakers spoke about the economic impact MGM has had on the local region.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

