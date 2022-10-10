Read full article on original website
When Will MA Residents Get Some Extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
nbcboston.com
What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?
A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
WWLP 22News
Power outages overnight affect thousands of Westhampton, Easthampton homes
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Homes in East and Westampton were without power last night due to the weather. A few thousand homes were without power overnight, but power companies worked quickly and as of right now that power has been restored. According to police, the reason for the outage was from tree branches on South Street. Those branches took down some power lines. Eversource arrived shortly after midnight, to begin repairing the downed lines.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
NECN
Massachusetts Governor Debate: Healey, Diehl Face Off for First Time
Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts, tackling issues including housing, inflation, taxes, transportation, education, climate change and more. Healey, who became the first woman and openly gay person elected...
Kohl’s opening first location in Berkshire County
Kohl's is set to open a new location in Berkshire County on November 4.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious
While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
spectrumnews1.com
Local heating assistance applications up 230% from last year
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook, which shows consumers are likely to pay 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last. The projections have local relief organizations like the Worcester Community Action Council taking more calls than usual,...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
WWLP 22News
First “Rise and Shine Business Breakfast” this year at MGM
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber reconvened in person on Wednesday for the first time in almost three years. The event marked the first ‘Rise and Shine Business Breakfast’ for the season, hosted at MGM Springfield. Speakers spoke about the economic impact MGM has had on the local region.
nbcboston.com
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could Be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
