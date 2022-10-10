ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido High School Hosting Pumpkinfest Oct. 15

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVkZ0_0iTW7Lnl00
Pumpkin patches. Photo by Chris Stone

The Escondido High School Agriculture Department will host the 15th annual Pumpkinfest Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Escondido High, 1535 North Broadway, behind the baseball field.

There is no charge for admission. Pumpkins grown by students will be available for purchase. Pumpkinfest also includes tractor rides, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, crafts, food, plants, music and entertainment, and a classic car show put on by the Escondido High Auto Shop Department.

“Pumpkinfest is something we all look forward to each year,” said Agriculture Teacher Nicole Hoofard. “The event is an opportunity for our students to show off their hard work and allow the community the opportunity to see all the amazing things happening on our farm. We invite everyone to attend.”

