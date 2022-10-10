Read full article on original website
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
The Nike Dunk High Gets Ready For The Upcoming Lunar New Year
Nike, along with incorporating Asian culture in their designs, often commemorates many of the continent’s most iconic holidays. And with Lunar New Year just around the corner, the brand has prepared a Dunk High lightly dipped in Eastern influences. Unlike some of the Swoosh’s prior efforts — such as...
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
Nike Equips The Air Force 1 “Just Do It” With A Hang Tag Holster
Over the course of the last month, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary fare has been rather simple in its design. And while that is, for the most part, true with this latest colorway, the pair — dubbed “Just Do It” — does feature several unique twists, from hang tag holsters to new, gilded branding.
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Where To Buy The UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex
For years The Swoosh has held one of the most coveted and frequent collaborative partners in Jun Takahashi and Undercover. Employing its traditional use of affixed exterior panelling, the team-up has rendered a multitude of Dunk Highs, LDWaffles and most recently, a trio of Air Force 1’s reinforced with Gore-Tex tooling.
IRAK Takes A Minimalistic Approach To Their Upcoming adidas Sambas
Legendary graffiti crew IRAK, following their reunion with the Three Stripes back in 2020, is once again dressing up an adidas classic. But this time they’re taking a more minimal approach to design, opting to highlight the innate beauty of the Samba itself as well as the shoe’s signature white and black colorways.
Nike Brings Fuzzy Swooshes To The Dunk Low
Having been produced in a wide range of colors and materials, the Nike Dunk Low is certainly well-accustomed to deviating from the norm. And for its latest offering — colloquially entitled “Terry Swoosh” — the silhouette is continuing to embrace the unconventional, as it dresses up in a look far fuzzier than your average GR.
This Nike Air Max 90 Pairs Greys And Blacks With A Touch Of Red
Laser blue, snakeskin-inspired textiles, and double Swooshes have all appeared on the Nike Air Max 90 within the past week. And just when you’d think the brand would dial things up for the silhouette’s next colorway, they go and surprise, opting instead for a three-part palette we’re all well-accustomed to seeing.
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
The Reebok BB 4000 II From 1989 Returns On October 28th
Reebok has recently been revisiting some of its most beloved signature athlete basketball sneakers from decades past, breathing new life into Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson and Shawn Kemp’s once-trusted companions. To further cement itself as a company with a heritage in the hoops space, the Massachusetts-based brand has prepped the launch of the BB 400 II, a lifestyle sneaker based in court DNA.
The adidas Roverend Adventure Appears in “Aluminum”
Despite a strong focus on football-inspired adidas Originals models, the Three Stripes has recently developed handfuls of lifestyle silhouettes for the modern consumer. Case in point?: The Roverend Advernture. Although the design features nods to the brand’s archive, the adidas Roverend Adventure delivers a breath of fresh air, in particular...
Todd Snyder Revisits ’70s Workout Gear With The New Balance 237 “City Gym”
Todd Snyder and New Balance have been relatively quiet over the last year, but the duo has recently unveiled the latest chapter in its storied relationship: the NB237 “City Gym.”. Inspired by the American designer’s first pop-up on New York City’s Elizabeth Street, the upcoming pair harkens back to...
This Kid’s Nike Dunk Low Features Acid Wash And “Volt” Accents
The late Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low design has proven to be as versatile as it gets, having emerged in hundreds of styles since 1985. As the shoe continues to form an important part of the company’s lineup of product, it keeps celebrating kids. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette...
The Jordan Two Trey Continues To Pull From The Archives With A “Legend Blue” Outfit
As the brand’s latest hybrid model – initially releasing this past May – Jumpman has been introducing the Jordan Two Trey in a bevy of adapted iconic colorways. From the more recent Air Jordan 1 “Bordeaux” to the heritage-filled styles of the “Bred” and “Concord” Jordan 11’s, the latter model’s staple color blocking is being explored once again unto the Two Trey in the iconic “Legend Blue” scheme.
LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.02 Releases On October 21st
LaMelo Ball is likely to miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season due to an ankle injury, but that isn’t stopping the Charolette Hornets guard from debuting his second signature shoe outside of the Big Baller Brand: the PUMA MB.02. A follow-up to what has been widely considered...
A Lakers-Friendly “Regal Purple” Paints The Retro adidas Crazy 1
As one of the most controversial builds in the late Kobe Bryant’s signature silhouette career with both adidas and Nike, the formerly referenced adidas Kobe 1 is both lauded and discouraged for its simplistic aesthetic and clog-like forefoot design. Now officially rebranded as the Crazy 1, the model has rendered its fourth offering this year after the “Sunshine Yellow”, “Metallic Silver” and “Stormtrooper” propositions previously received the retro treatment from spring to summer.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Harkens Spring With A Coat Of “Pink Lavender”
Divulging a majority of its time between adult and grade school sizing, the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to experiment with the brand’s more tasteful selection of the color palette. Marking an early entry into The Swooshes springtime offerings, vibrant purples and pinks treat the most recent GS-exclusive. Centered...
