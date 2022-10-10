Read full article on original website
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely for the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. The Seattle Times reports county Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Thursday that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could see in the next month or so. In the past, he says major surges in Europe have been a good predictor of what the U.S. can expect. Duchin and Oregon health officials on Thursday urged residents to get the updated COVID booster shot as soon as possible.
Abortion fight highlights Georgia attorney general election
ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic state senator trying to unseat Georgia’s incumbent attorney general says abortion isn’t the only issue in the race, but she’s leading with her advocacy of abortion rights in her challenge to the Republican seeking a second full term as the state’s chief lawyer. State Sen. Jen Jordan and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also disagree over who would best protect Georgians from crime, how independent the attorney general should be and what’s the best approach to protect consumers and encourage businesses. Jordan, a Sandy Springs lawyer, said she would support those challenging Georgia’s six-week abortion ban on state constitutional grounds, a case set for a late October trial in Fulton County. “This isn’t a partisan thing,” Jordan said at a NARAL Pro Choice America event in early October. “This is about the ability just to not be treated as a second-class citizen, not just to be treated as a vessel for someone else’s use. This is about women in this state and their ability just to be equal to men.”
Concerns about a California winter COVID wave increase as Europe sees rise in cases
Los Angeles County health experts are carefully watching a rise in coronavirus cases in Britain, France, Germany and Italy as a potential predictor for trending cases in the United States.
A juror who voted for life in Parkland trial wrote a letter to the judge. Read what it says
One of the jurors who rejected the death penalty and voted for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to have life in prison wrote a letter to the judge.
