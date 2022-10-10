ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic state senator trying to unseat Georgia’s incumbent attorney general says abortion isn’t the only issue in the race, but she’s leading with her advocacy of abortion rights in her challenge to the Republican seeking a second full term as the state’s chief lawyer. State Sen. Jen Jordan and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also disagree over who would best protect Georgians from crime, how independent the attorney general should be and what’s the best approach to protect consumers and encourage businesses. Jordan, a Sandy Springs lawyer, said she would support those challenging Georgia’s six-week abortion ban on state constitutional grounds, a case set for a late October trial in Fulton County. “This isn’t a partisan thing,” Jordan said at a NARAL Pro Choice America event in early October. “This is about the ability just to not be treated as a second-class citizen, not just to be treated as a vessel for someone else’s use. This is about women in this state and their ability just to be equal to men.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO