ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

25 News Now one-on-one with Dr. Li of Victoria Eye Center

VICTORIA, Texas — 25 News Now had the opportunity to talk with a local optometrist from the Victoria Eye Center on the importance of eye exams for children and adults, too. As parents worked feverishly to get children back-to-school, there is one back-to-school preparation that is commonly overlooked — and that’s an eye exam. Dr. Li, a glaucoma specialist from...
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Vickie Lynn Thomas

Vickie Lynn Thomas, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away September 22, 2022. Vickie was born March 6, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the daughter of the late Mary Jean (Capps) and James Justice Thomas of Beeville. She grew up in Beeville and was a 1975 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.
BEEVILLE, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade

Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Super Supplier identity revealed

The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
BEEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Health
State
New Mexico State
City
Cuero, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Victoria, TX
mysoutex.com

Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks

On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
REFUGIO, TX
Q92

Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria

Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Byron Casper Dermody

Byron Casper Dermody left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on August 4, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1953, in Uvalde, Texas to Bernard Casper Dermody, Jr. and Faye Kolinek Dermody Irby. He graduated from Goliad High School in 1971 and went on to further his education at Texas Tech University.
KENEDY, TX
mysoutex.com

Manuel Vega Jr.

Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
WOODSBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Hospice Of South Texas#Nmmi#Cuero Rotary#Dewitt Medical Foundation#Cuero Young Farmers#Dewitt County Farm Bureau#Lifeway Church
mysoutex.com

Commissioners Court honors Bee County 4-H

The Bee County Commissioners Court came together to approve a proclamation designating Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 as National 4-H Week during the court’s regular meeting on Sept. 26. Bee County 4-H Public Relations Officer, Clayton Russell, was present to read the proclamation out loud to the Commissioners Court.
BEE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Jail assault investigation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
schulenburgsticker.com

OVERPASS OR UNDERPASS FOR HIGHWAY 77?

The Schulenburg City Council discussed both options for Kessler Avenue (Highway 77) at last week’s meeting but delayed action to get citizens’ input before the next get-together on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation project wouldn’t start for some five years but direction from the City is needed so the process to secure state funding can begin. IMAGE #1 – an…
SCHULENBURG, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy