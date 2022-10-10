ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad County, TX

mysoutex.com

Council increases animal control fees

The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control. At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged...
BEEVILLE, TX
Victoria County Jail assault investigation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Super Supplier identity revealed

The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
BEEVILLE, TX
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
VICTORIA, TX
Vickie Lynn Thomas

Vickie Lynn Thomas, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away September 22, 2022. Vickie was born March 6, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the daughter of the late Mary Jean (Capps) and James Justice Thomas of Beeville. She grew up in Beeville and was a 1975 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.
BEEVILLE, TX
Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks

On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
REFUGIO, TX
Manuel Vega Jr.

Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
WOODSBORO, TX
Byron Casper Dermody

Byron Casper Dermody left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on August 4, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1953, in Uvalde, Texas to Bernard Casper Dermody, Jr. and Faye Kolinek Dermody Irby. He graduated from Goliad High School in 1971 and went on to further his education at Texas Tech University.
KENEDY, TX
25 News Now one-on-one with Dr. Li of Victoria Eye Center

VICTORIA, Texas — 25 News Now had the opportunity to talk with a local optometrist from the Victoria Eye Center on the importance of eye exams for children and adults, too. As parents worked feverishly to get children back-to-school, there is one back-to-school preparation that is commonly overlooked — and that’s an eye exam. Dr. Li, a glaucoma specialist from...
VICTORIA, TX
Woman killed in NPID accident identified by medical examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal traffic accident has closed northbound NPID lanes near Hwy. 77/Agnes Street until about 6 p.m., according to CCPD officials. A woman, who has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as 31-year-old Stephanie Vallejo, was killed instantly after her silver four-door vehicle was involved in a series of crashes that started when a 37-year-old man driving a company truck failed to see a Scorpion construction truck, which was being used as a buffer against traffic, said Corpus Christi Police Department Capt. Timothy Frazier.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

