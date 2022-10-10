Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Council increases animal control fees
The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control. At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged...
mysoutex.com
Super Supplier identity revealed
The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
mysoutex.com
Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks
On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
mysoutex.com
Vickie Lynn Thomas
Vickie Lynn Thomas, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away September 22, 2022. Vickie was born March 6, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the daughter of the late Mary Jean (Capps) and James Justice Thomas of Beeville. She grew up in Beeville and was a 1975 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.
mysoutex.com
Manuel Vega Jr.
Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
