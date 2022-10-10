ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Manuel Vega Jr.

Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
WOODSBORO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
Jourdanton, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Jourdanton, TX
mysoutex.com

Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks

On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Byron Casper Dermody

Byron Casper Dermody left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on August 4, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1953, in Uvalde, Texas to Bernard Casper Dermody, Jr. and Faye Kolinek Dermody Irby. He graduated from Goliad High School in 1971 and went on to further his education at Texas Tech University.
KENEDY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#American Football#The Goliad Tigers#Indians
KSAT 12

Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

Fido Fest delayed

Fido Fest, the next big fundraiser for the potential Beeville Dog Park, has been delayed until spring 2023. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook group and the one who has spearheaded the dog park efforts, this is to allow more time to plan a large scale fundraising event.
BEEVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy