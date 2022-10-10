Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
She’s a “gentle giant,” playing the game she loves: football
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a sport dominated by the guys, but at Barbara Bush Middle School on the Northeast Side of San Antonio, their offensive line is led by 13-year-old Isabella Green. “She came one day and said mom, I tried out for football, and I made it...
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in lottery scratch game
SAN ANTONIO – One lucky San Antonio resident recently scratched their way to a $1 million prize in a lottery scratch ticket game. Texas lottery officials said the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from Pit Stop Food Mart #30, located at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N.
mysoutex.com
Manuel Vega Jr.
Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks
On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
mysoutex.com
Byron Casper Dermody
Byron Casper Dermody left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on August 4, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1953, in Uvalde, Texas to Bernard Casper Dermody, Jr. and Faye Kolinek Dermody Irby. He graduated from Goliad High School in 1971 and went on to further his education at Texas Tech University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
KSAT 12
Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A & It Has A $1.2M Price Tag
The Chick-fil-A location is expected to open in 2023.
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
mysoutex.com
Fido Fest delayed
Fido Fest, the next big fundraiser for the potential Beeville Dog Park, has been delayed until spring 2023. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook group and the one who has spearheaded the dog park efforts, this is to allow more time to plan a large scale fundraising event.
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
KENS 5
Actual cold front moving through San Antonio next week
Finally some relief from the heat! The high temperature after the cold front moves in will be 79 degrees.
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
Comments / 0