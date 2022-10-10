Read full article on original website
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
thecomeback.com
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals massive Rams contract update
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Beckham is currently the most coveted free-agent receiver in the league and while it recently looked like he could re-joining the Rams at some point this season, some of his recent comments have cast some doubt on that potential return.
NFL・
David Ortiz roasts ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez for Wild Card picks: ‘This is awful!’
It’s time for the Divisional Series to begin. This past weekend featured four Wild Card Series, and the teams that made it through are the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Those results don’t bode well for...
MLB・
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
thecomeback.com
Former Eagles star blasts ‘nasty’ Philly fans
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most intense rivalries in sports. Star offensive lineman Jason Peters has experienced this rivalry on the Philadelphia side for years, but he will now be taking on the Eagles as a member of the Cowboys on Sunday. Ahead of...
Daily Evergreen
Mariners live by chaos ball, die by chaos ball
For anywhere from four hours to just two minutes, Mariners fans everywhere including right here in Pullman stopped what they were doing to witness history. The Seattle Mariners held a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning in their first American League Divisional Series in over two decades. They once led 4-0, but the lead was fleeting in the hostile Houston postseason environment.
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
thecomeback.com
Goose that delayed NLDS gets update from Dodgers
Baseball fans want to know: What happened to the goose?. In case you missed it, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres featured a bizarre interruption in the bottom of the eighth when a goose invaded the outfield. After quite literally a wild...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR once had plans to race at iconic stadium before deciding on LA Coliseum
NASCAR started the 2022 Cup Series season with an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum consisted of a quarter mile track inside the stadium and with the vast majority of those in the stands attending a NASCAR race for the first time, it was successful enough to merit doing it again in 2023. That being said, the LA Coliseum wasn’t NASCAR’s first choice for a stadium race.
The Crawfish Boxes
ALDS Game 1 Thread. October 11, 2022. Mariners @ Astros
The Astros team that won the 2017 World Series doesn’t look much like the 2022 Astros, but a few mainstays remain: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, and, of course, probable 39- year old Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. He’s still the ace, and he starts today against the...
