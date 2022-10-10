ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment

Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment

Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Guardians#Yankees#Wild Card#Mop#Athletic
CBS Sports

Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday

Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Maton: Left off NLDS roster

Maton was not included on the Phillies' NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Maton was part of the team's roster for the NL Wild Card Series but didn't make an appearance. His defensive versatility makes him interesting as a bench option, but the Phillies elected to go with Dalton Guthrie instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice

Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats

The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals

Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Saints' Chris Olave: Progressing through protocol

Olave currently is in the third of five stages of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks in third quarter after his helmet hit the turf as he hauled in a touchdown. While he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Olave took part in stretching before going to the side at the start of the session. His activity was consistent with the third stage of the protocol for head injuries, which allows for football-specific exercise. Next up will be non-contact drills, so Olave's status on Thursday's report may reveal that he's made additional progress.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy