Astros vs. Mariners: TV channel, prediction, live stream, time, odds, pitching matchup for ALDS Game 2
The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros will continue their best-of-five American League Division Series on Thursday afternoon. The Astros won Game 1 in shocking fashion, as Yordan Alvarez launched a three-run home-run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Houston a walk-off victory. The...
How the lockout, rain and the new Wild Card Series messed with the MLB playoff schedule
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoff schedule doesn't really resemble what it has the past several years. If you already knew this and know why, you can leave now. We have tons of other MLB content anyway. If you are curious what is going on, well, I'm here to save the day.
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
Yankees-Guardians: How a potential Game 2 rainout would alter each team's ALDS pitching plan
NEW YORK -- Thursday night the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to continue their best-of-five ALDS matchup with Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer. They'll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2. Here's how you can watch.
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday
Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
Phillies' Nick Maton: Left off NLDS roster
Maton was not included on the Phillies' NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Maton was part of the team's roster for the NL Wild Card Series but didn't make an appearance. His defensive versatility makes him interesting as a bench option, but the Phillies elected to go with Dalton Guthrie instead.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
NFL Week 6 picks: Cowboys shock undefeated Eagles, Ravens beat Giants, Bills top Chiefs in wild shootout
So I'm supposed to be giving you some picks for Week 6 right now, but I have some bad news: There actually might not be a Week 6 because I've written a letter to the NFL asking that all games be postponed until the ROUGHING THE PASSER rule gets completely re-written.
Phillies to host first playoff game since 2011, but Braves manager downplays 'so-called hostile environment'
Friday afternoon, postseason baseball will return to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2011. The Phillies will host Games 3 and 4 of their NLDS matchup with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and Game 4 is indeed necessary. Kyle Wright & Co. knotted the series up at a game apiece Wednesday.
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
Saints' Chris Olave: Progressing through protocol
Olave currently is in the third of five stages of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks in third quarter after his helmet hit the turf as he hauled in a touchdown. While he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Olave took part in stretching before going to the side at the start of the session. His activity was consistent with the third stage of the protocol for head injuries, which allows for football-specific exercise. Next up will be non-contact drills, so Olave's status on Thursday's report may reveal that he's made additional progress.
