CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sorting out visa
Stralman won't be available versus Washington on Wednesday as he resolves his visa issue, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman garnered 23 points in 74 games last season with the Coyotes but may struggle for regular minutes once the blue line is fully fit. Once Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) are cleared to return, Stralman will likely find himself on the outside looking in and may even be reassigned to the minors.
CBS Sports
How the lockout, rain and the new Wild Card Series messed with the MLB playoff schedule
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoff schedule doesn't really resemble what it has the past several years. If you already knew this and know why, you can leave now. We have tons of other MLB content anyway. If you are curious what is going on, well, I'm here to save the day.
MLB
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday
Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday
Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
CBS Sports
49ers' Curtis Robinson: Designated to return
The 49ers announced Wednesday that Robinson (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Robinson hasn't yet suited up for a game this season due to a high-ankle sprain suffered during San Francisco's preseason finale. The second-year linebacker now looks to be nearing a return, though it remains to be seen if he'll gain clearance in time to play Week 6 versus Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
CBS Sports
Phillies to host first playoff game since 2011, but Braves manager downplays 'so-called hostile environment'
Friday afternoon, postseason baseball will return to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2011. The Phillies will host Games 3 and 4 of their NLDS matchup with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and Game 4 is indeed necessary. Kyle Wright & Co. knotted the series up at a game apiece Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
Peterka, Anderson lead Sabres to opening night win
The Buffalo Sabres had over 15,000 fans come to see the home opener on Thursday, and they went home with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Has kick blocked
Bass missed one of two field-goal attempts but made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers. Bass had a 49-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter, but he rallied to convert from 35 yards on the next drive. With Buffalo's offense having another big day, he got a handful more PATs to his name, bringing his season tally to 42 points, which ranks third among kickers league-wide.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Possibility for Week 6
Benford, who has missed the past two games with a hand injury, returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Benford has quickly gone from a sixth-round rookie who had to fight for a spot on the team to a key contributor for an injury-depleted secondary. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam has played so well that Benford may not be a shared starter when he returns, but he's proven capable enough that he'll see the field plenty for the rest of the season.
NFL
