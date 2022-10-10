ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Joe Gatto coming to the Forum Theatre

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Famous comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto will be performing his ‘Night of Comedy’ show at the Forum Theatre on Tuesday, December 27th.

Gatto is best known for his roles on the hit TV shows ‘Impractical Jokers’ and ‘The Misery Index.’

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe and has toured with his live comedy show that has sold out legendary venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena in London.

Gatto is currently a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast and has appeared on podcasts with Theo Von, Papa and Fortune, and Justin Long.

The show in December will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently available at ticketmaster.com .

