Miami, FL

Daphne Oz Gets Casual Chic in Tailored Vest, Jeans & Chanel Slingbacks for Lunch in Miami

By Melody Rivera
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4kjb_0iTW6B0i00

Daphne Oz shared a “Get Ready With Me” video to her Instagram on Saturday, showing a casual chic look she wore for a lunch at the Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami.

For the occasion, Oz chose a white tailored vest top that she paired with blue mid-rise jeans. She accessorized with an assortment of gold bracelets, hexagon gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a Fendi Mon Tresor bag.

When it came down to footwear, the chef slipped into a pair of beige and black Chanel slingback pumps. The shoes featured 2.6-inch heels and a cap toe design. The two-toned Chanel slingbacks were originally created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1957. The brand re-launched the style in 2015. Slingbacks are a comfortable choice for an elevated look, sharing similarities with mules but offering more support through the ankle.

Before getting into her outfit, the Emmy-winning TV host also recorded her makeup routine, which included foundation, concealer, bronze eyeshadow, and mauve pink lips. Oz kept her luscious blond hair in a blown-out style created with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler.

Oz’s go-to style is similar to this look. She usually goes for a simply chic outfit and coordinating sets. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink mini dress . Her go-to footwear is a pair of open-toe sandals or wedges. Oz has a wide shoe closet with styles from various designers including Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.

PHOTOS: Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

