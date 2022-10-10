This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:

"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."

So which pizza place was named the best in North Carolina ?

Blue Mountain Pizza

Located north of Asheville, Blue Mountain Pizza was chosen as the best place in the state to get a slice. This popular eatery serves up some of the best food around, from gourmet pizza, stromboli and calzones, to create-your-own pizza pies and take-and-bake options.

Blue Mountain Pizza is located at 55 North Main Street in Weaverville.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Blue Mountain Pizza is known for its superb pizza and excellent service. It is located in the town of Weaverville, North Carolina. If you're in Asheville, the 20-minute car ride is definitely worth your time and effort to get your mitts on this delicious food.

Don't hesitate to bring your kids along, as Blue Mountain Pizza is a family-friendly eatery. Individuals of all ages will also be happy to learn that the restaurant also offers handmade ice cream."

Check out Mashed' s full list to see the best pizza place in each state.