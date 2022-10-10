ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
Unless Collective creates eco-friendly fashion in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by their storefront in downtown Portland to learn why plant based clothing is the future of fashion. Check out Unless Collective online here.
Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So

Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
Oregon Humane Society expands services, plans to open a pet hospital

The Oregon Humane Society will be opening a new community veterinary hospital in Portland. It will offer accessible and affordable pet care, according to the organization. Nationwide, veterinary practices continue to face staffing shortages and burnout. And some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of services. We hear more about the hospital from Sharon Harmon, the president and CEO of the Oregon Humane Society and Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the organization.
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Explore the Motown Sound at the Oregon Historical Society

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society, Motown: The Sound of Young America, will have you tapping your toes and humming the tunes of Motown’s greatest hits! Known for producing many hit songs and superstars from the 1960s and beyond, the exhibit explores what makes Motown such a legendary record label.
Breathtaking European Style Oswego Lakefront Dream Home

This spectacular waterfront luxury estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon was inspired by European architecture. The house has been extensively renovated and rebuilt over the years. The interior features custom woodwork and Old World elegance. Most of the rooms have a serene vista of Oswego Lake. The outdoor spaces include a...
Portland metro pharmacies see demand increase for COVID-19 booster

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As health officials urge people to get the latest COVID-19 booster by Halloween - ahead of family gatherings and holidays, some pharmacies in the Portland metro area are reporting an increase in people signing up to get the booster. “We have had a lot of interest...
Thanksgiving in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Portland 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Portland, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Portland as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Portland’s Restaurant Industry Mourns the Death of Chef Sarah Pliner

One of the brightest stars in Portland’s culinary pantheon, chef Sarah Pliner, was tragically struck and killed by a truck on October 4 at the age of 50. Pliner’s career began in the ’90s, cooking under pioneering Portland chef Philippe Boulot at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar. Pliner, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, gained local and national acclaim at the French-Asian bistro Aviary, which she co-founded with Jasper Shen and Kat Whitehead; she eventually assumed sole ownership of the restaurant. In August 2020, Pliner closed Aviary partially due to the pandemic; she had most recently been lending her talents to Rick Gencarelli’s Greek restaurant Bluto’s, as well as offering multi-course dinners at Fullerton Wines. According to the Oregonian, she had been working toward opening another restaurant, which she planned to call Carte Postale.
