Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker
Robert Tincham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
WTRF
Ohio Contractor Faces $1M Fines For Safety Citations At West Virginia Work Site
Wheeling, WV – Charm Builders Ltd., a roofing and siding contractor located in Millersburg, Ohio, has faced workplace safety standard issues since 2009 with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. On March 29, 2022, OHSA investigated a complaint from employees that they were forced...
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Ohio man survives poisoning thanks to experimental drug
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
JobsNOW: Small business with big plans hiring
A small company in southern Mahoning County is making a huge impact. It gets parts from around the region and adds a final touch.
'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron
The Pavona's Pizza Joint sign is still standing and the words "We Love You" are written in chalk on the brick facade, but the green roof has crumbled and just about everything below it is in ruins.
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0