Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell
Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
Farm owner pushes back on state’s claim produce was tainted by untreated human waste
HOMER, MI -- The operators of a Michigan farm are pushing back on the state’s claim it used raw, untreated human waste on growing fields. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens near Homer in Calhoun County, issued a newsletter to his vendors recently that says what happened is “quite different as to what the media is putting out.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Our first snowflakes may fly next week
First snowflakes in West Michigan may fly next week in mid-October. That's a bit of a normal departure from the typical early November.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Zeeland Hospital to be Rebranded
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – The “Community” is leaving Zeeland Hospital. Yesterday, officials of Beaumont Health-Spectrum Health announced a name change to Corewell Health, nine months after the two health care entities merged into the state’s largest medical service provider. Along with the switch is the rebranding of facilities operated by and/or affiliated with the system, which includes dropping the word “community” from Zeeland Hospital. The new name, which will be phased in over a two-year period on signage and digital properties, will be “Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital.” ZCH was merged under the Spectrum Health umbrella 11 years ago.
Political sign 'turf war' amid Forest Hills School Board election
The race for local school board in Forest Hills Public Schools is more contentious than ever before, according to parents.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WILX-TV
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing real estate developer was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. 61-year-old Scott Chappelle of Okemos and East Lansing was sentenced to 38 months in prison after preventing the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes from him and his businesses for over a decade. Officials said that all this took place while Chappelle funded a lavish lifestyle that included multiple houses, a yacht, and plastic surgery.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
wtvbam.com
Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
Funeral procession for Kalamazoo officer may cause traffic delays
KALAMAZOO, MI – A funeral procession may cause traffic delays Friday morning. The procession is for Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 Officer Christian Tyler Smith, 32, who died Saturday, Oct. 8, from leukemia. A procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, before funeral services start at 11 a.m....
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
Comments / 0