Battle Creek, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell

Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Business
95.3 WBCKFM

Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
whtc.com

Zeeland Hospital to be Rebranded

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – The “Community” is leaving Zeeland Hospital. Yesterday, officials of Beaumont Health-Spectrum Health announced a name change to Corewell Health, nine months after the two health care entities merged into the state’s largest medical service provider. Along with the switch is the rebranding of facilities operated by and/or affiliated with the system, which includes dropping the word “community” from Zeeland Hospital. The new name, which will be phased in over a two-year period on signage and digital properties, will be “Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital.” ZCH was merged under the Spectrum Health umbrella 11 years ago.
ZEELAND, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing real estate developer was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. 61-year-old Scott Chappelle of Okemos and East Lansing was sentenced to 38 months in prison after preventing the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes from him and his businesses for over a decade. Officials said that all this took place while Chappelle funded a lavish lifestyle that included multiple houses, a yacht, and plastic surgery.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

