fox47.com
Badgers offensive lineman dismissed from team following incident at practice
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team following an incident during Wednesday’s practice. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Brown’s departure during a Thursday morning media availability, saying the former lineman didn’t leave by his own decision. “The...
fox47.com
Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
It's a weekend filled with activities at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells beginning with the Shocktober Costume Contest!. Mark your calendars for Friday, October 28th, the return of the Shocktober costume contest, featuring the area's LARGEST cash prizes, a DJ, and drink specials throughout the evening. Then on Saturday, October 29th, stay for a performance featuring the 80's rock tribute band, Hairball.
fox47.com
UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
fox47.com
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
fox47.com
Payments begin going out in Madison's guaranteed income pilot program
MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families...
fox47.com
From Brooklyn to Madison, a criminal justice alternative gets its legs with $600K boost
MADISON, Wis. — An often-discussed, long-planned sweeping criminal justice reform in Dane County has moved a step closer to reality with a $600,000 federal grant to fund a pilot program over the next four years. The community court—based on a nationally-renowned model in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood—seeks to build...
fox47.com
Madison officials work to communicate changes to voters ahead of election
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of next month’s election, Madison officials are working to make sure voting goes smoothly and that voters know what to expect. Legal challenges have led to a number of rule changes for the Nov. 8 election, including banning ballot drop boxes and a possible change to the “do-over” process called ballot spoiling. This is on top of changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic that mean voters may have a different polling place this fall than they did earlier in the year.
fox47.com
New homeless shelter set to open on Madison's East Side
MADISON, Wis. — A new homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for roughly 150 to 200 people experiencing homelessness. The new location at 2002 Zeier Road, will take over as the city’s homeless shelter after the First Street location closes Thursday morning. The new shelter will have...
fox47.com
DHS to spend $16 million in grants to boost maternal, child health
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working with the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Madison to boost maternal and child health in the state. The DHS announced that $16 million would be spent on grants for the initiative. Each school will receive $5.5 million, and the remaining funds will go towards the DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program.
fox47.com
Fitchburg City Council president announces mayoral campaign
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg City Council President Randy Udell is running to be the city’s next mayor. The move comes a day after Mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek a third team. Richardson is running for State Treasurer but said he would leave his post regardless of the outcome of that election.
fox47.com
First solar panel installed at Yahara Solar Project site
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Yahara Solar Project took a big step towards completion Tuesday when the first of 33,000 solar panels were installed. The 90-acre solar farm is located on Dane County-owned land in Cottage Grove. Crews broke ground on the site earlier this year. Officials expect the...
fox47.com
'Why don't you love me?': Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
MADISON, Wis. — A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside. Alexander Devicente Hernandez, 18, is being charged with kidnapping and felony intimidation of a victim. A criminal complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday claims he told his ex-girlfriend that he had some of her belongings in his car.
fox47.com
Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
