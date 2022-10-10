MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of next month’s election, Madison officials are working to make sure voting goes smoothly and that voters know what to expect. Legal challenges have led to a number of rule changes for the Nov. 8 election, including banning ballot drop boxes and a possible change to the “do-over” process called ballot spoiling. This is on top of changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic that mean voters may have a different polling place this fall than they did earlier in the year.

