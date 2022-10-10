Read full article on original website
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation
Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return
Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November
The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York in November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run." Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer. I didn't quite get a clear picture of what this event...
Fact Check: Did Johnny Depp Shock New Yorkers In Hudson Valley?
Johnny Depp shocked fans in the Hudson Valley. If you missed him, he should still be in New York. Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck performed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York last Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. World-famous actor Johnny Depp joined Beck on stage in Westchester County.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider or wine enthusiast or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
New Cuban Cafe Opens Inside Popular New Paltz… Pizza Place?
I’ve spent a lot of time in New Paltz over the years. I went to college there in the late 1970s, partied at the many bars, and generally have had a great time there. These days I still visit New Paltz, but now I spend more time shopping at the cool stores and enjoying meals at one of the many eateries. A fixture in New Paltz for as long as I can remember is Village Pizza.
Traveling? Dutchess county hosts passport day
The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.
Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend
Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
Friends and Family Mourn Death of Recent Wappingers Graduate
An 18-year-old Wappingers girl is being remembered for her big heart and artistic talent. Melanie Moe passed away on October 7 after an eight-month battle with cancer. Moe was a recent graduate of John Jay High School where she was preparing to study art in college. The 18-year-old Wappingers resident...
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
