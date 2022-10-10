Read full article on original website
11th annual Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum gala
The Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum (AAHM) celebrated its 11th fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala started at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Northfield Conference Center, 3280 Northfield Drive, Springfield, IL. This year, the AAHM recognized African American businesses that have a long history and record...
Lincoln Boys Soccer hosting 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser Thursday
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lincoln Railers will host their 12th annual 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser on Thursday during their Senior Night soccer game against Effingham. All of the money raised directly benefits a family of a young cancer patient from central Illinois. This year, the funds raised on Thursday will be donated to a two-year-old boy currently being treated in St. Louis.
Taylorville Police K9 nominated for grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville Police Department K9 Kairo and handler Sgt. Alwerdt and K9 Alan and handler Officer Priddy have been nominated for the Aftermath Services K9 grant. The annual K9 Grant is one of the many ways that Aftermath recognizes and rewards departments across the country for...
Fall Farmers' Market on Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The first Illinois Products Fall Farmers' Market is coming to Springfield. The fall market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at "The Shed" on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The market will have pumpkins, gourds, holiday home goods, apple cider slushies, and local wine.
Grab-A-Java hosting blood drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grab A Java is hosting a Community Adopt A Day Blood Drive. The event goes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the ImpactLife Donor Center 1999 Wabash Ave (The Wabash Building) on Tuesday. To donate you have to be at least 17...
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
Springfield hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases in young children
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Cases of respiratory infections that impact young children are increasing in Central Illinois this year. Springfield hospitals are seeing more cases now of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is common in both kids and adults. Springfield hospitals have been seeing a surge...
Resource fair to connect with state and local resources
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Springfield hosted a resource fair on Tuesday. The event was for seniors and their loved ones to connect with available state and local resources. People who attended could ask questions and obtain information from a variety of service and healthcare providers,...
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
Poplar Place renovation plans move forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Plans to renovate and update a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield are moving forward. During Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the aldermen moved a proposal for Poplar Place to the debate agenda for next week's city council meeting. The ordinance would use...
8 people displaced after house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Reservoir. The department says the fire was contained to the attic but smoke and water damaged the rest of the house. We're told that two adults and six...
Semi hits Piatt County home
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating after a semi hit a house near Cerro Gordo. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 105 just west of Highway 32 in Piatt County. According to ISP, the semi went off the roadway for unknown...
Roads closed for Springfield Rail Improvement Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Washington Street from Ninth Street to Eleventh Street will be temporarily closed. The closure is for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. Vehicle traffic will not be allowed across the tracks, but access will be maintained to all properties along Washington...
D'Arcy's Pint recognized by America's Best Restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield restaurant will be featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). An episode of the series will be filmed at D’Arcy’s Pint at the end of the month. The restaurant, which has been open since 1998, has a diverse Irish-American menu with vegan...
Driver identified in Decatur police shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The driver accused of shooting two Decatur Police Officers Wednesday morning has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. We're told he was shot during an...
FNR Week 8: Taylorville at Lincoln
The Taylorville Tornadoes take on the Lincoln Railplitters in our October 14 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games by clicking...
Springfield city council discusses land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are hoping to make redeveloping city-owned properties easier for them. They are looking at setting up a land bank. Mayor Jim Langfelder says the land bank is meant to help the city identify how to handle properties and the resources needed to do so.
Sports broadcaster Jason Benetti to speak at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The voice of the Chicago White Sox will speak at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). Jason Benetti will share his stories of baseball and life with cerebral palsy. The free event takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the...
IDVA awards businesses that support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The fourth quarter of FY22 Veterans Grant Recipients was awarded to organizations that provide services to veterans. The awards were given to Goodwill Industries of Central, IL, and Impacting Veterans Lives Inc, dba Midwest Veterans Closet. Goodwill Industries of Central, IL was awarded $30,000 to...
Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar sentenced to probation
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The man who fired a single shot in the Port Royal bar parking lot has been sentenced to probation. Thomas W. Davis Jr. will have to serve 30 months of probation. On Sept. 6, Davis fired one shot in the parking lot. Davis then went...
