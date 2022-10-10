Read full article on original website
In race for California’s top banker, Cudahy councilman looks to oust incumbent who weathered political storms
Republican Jack Guerrero in the November election faces the difficult task for trying to unseat the Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma, who won a lopsided victory in the June primary and remains popular among California voters despite a string of scandals. The treasurer is the state’s top banker and is...
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
Tree trimmer falls to death in wood chipper in California accident
A tree trimmer fell to his gruesome death in a wood chipper Tuesday afternoon in Northern California. The unidentified male worker was in a tree in Menlo Park when he fell, local police said. Other tree trimmers witnessed the horror, local ABC affiliate KGO reported. The man was dead by...
California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner
The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs on pro-police platform to save her seat in tough Virginia race
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is casting herself as a tough-on-crime Democrat to blunt attacks from GOP challenger Yesli Vega, a former police officer who says the incumbent only claims to back the blue when it comes to crunch time in a campaign. Every chance she gets, Ms. Spanberger, who is one...
GOP megadonor tops $50M in donations to Darren Bailey, conservative super-PAC
CHICAGO (WLS) — The big money continues to pour into the Illinois governor’s race. A major Republican donor has now topped $50 million in total donations to Darren Bailey and a super-PAC working on his behalf. Fresh off his first television debate with Governor JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey’s...
Labor-backed super PAC slams Zeldin over Jan. 6 in ad feat. brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
ALBANY — A new ad from a union-backed Super PAC ties Lee Zeldin to the Jan. 6 insurrection and accuses the Republican gubernatorial candidate of putting “politics before the police.”. The 30-second spot features the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from a stroke a...
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
Former Speaker Mike Madigan faces new charge, after AT&T agrees to $23 million fine for corruption scheme
CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T Illinois will pay a $23 million fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, after admitting it tried to illegally influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan, by arranging for a $22,500 payment to a Madigan ally. A grand jury also has added an additional...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in New Jersey
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — We’re possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates — is Central Jersey real?. A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. But, as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday,...
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Severe storms prompt tornado warnings in Wisconsin, no touchdowns confirmed | Live Radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said there were reports of a possible tornado touchdown just south of Highway 12 and Highway 59 near Whitewater around 11:45 a.m. So...
Young boy stares in amazement after spotting doppelganger in poster – Video
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (KABC) — Video captured the adorable moment a little boy in Missouri stared in amazement at a near-identical child featured in a poster at a Walmart store. The footage was taken last year when Jacquelyn Williams took her son, Carter, to the store. Carter appeared to be certain the model in the poster was him.
