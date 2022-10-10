ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Tree trimmer falls to death in wood chipper in California accident

A tree trimmer fell to his gruesome death in a wood chipper Tuesday afternoon in Northern California. The unidentified male worker was in a tree in Menlo Park when he fell, local police said. Other tree trimmers witnessed the horror, local ABC affiliate KGO reported. The man was dead by...
MENLO PARK, CA
nypressnews.com

California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner

The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Austin Beutner
Person
Gavin Newsom
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Legislature#K 12 Schools#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy