Closing statements given in sex assault case involving Bucks County man and former West Chester University student

Pa. business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee, police say
According to WJAC, authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges after being accused of “grooming” one his former teenage employees. According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old...
sauconsource.com
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
2nd arrest made in shooting near Roxborough High School; suspect identified
A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.
Daily Local News
Outstanding Chester County women honored at annual March of Dimes event
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes awarded three Chester County women who’ve had a remarkable impact on business, health and public service at its 33rd Annual Salute to Women of Achievement awards presentation this week at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern. The March of Dimes says the...
Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
NBC Philadelphia
Staffer at Montco Clinic Chastises Pregnant Woman in Viral TikTok Video
A nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia-area pregnancy clinic captured in a now-viral TikTok video reportedly refused to provide a doctor’s note for her patient and questioned her family planning decisions during a visit. “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant, that you’re not going to work?” the...
Judge drops charges in murder case against former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia judge threw out all charges in the murder case against former police officer Ryan Pownall on Tuesday afternoon. The judge tossed all three criminal charges, including murder. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says it "strongly disagrees on many levels with the court's decision today in this matter and will be reviewing our options in the coming days." President of the FOP Lodge 5 John McNesby also released a statement following the ruling.From the beginning, we called the filing of criminal charges against officer, Ryan Pownall an absolute disgrace. Pownall is entitled to due-process and presumed innocent. And today,...
Man Stabbed Outside Delco Restaurant: Police
A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Delaware County, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the parking lot next to Bertucci's Italian Restaurant on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to Radnor Township police and 6abc. The unidentified victim...
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
NBC Philadelphia
Nearly 40 Years Later, Death of MOVE Bombing Victims Ruled Homicide
The death of five children and six adults when Philadelphia officials infamously ordered the bombing of a home in 1985 was not accidental but instead homicide, the city now acknowledges. The death certificates of the 11 victims of the MOVE bombing have now been amended, having for decades prior indicated...
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
This Lawrence Township Bar Is Mercer County’s Best Hidden Gem
I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township. I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
AirTag leads to discovery of dumpster filled with stolen campaign signs
Apple AirTags can help people locate their lost luggage or find a misplaced purse but they came in handy in Chester County on Wednesday in helping to locate stolen political signs. An AirTag on one of them aided Tredyffrin Township police in locating a dumpster containing more than 100 signs...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
West Chester Man, Longtime Executive at Rohm and Haas and Galápagos Advisors Founder, Dies at 79
From left, daughters Sharla and Lesya, Gustav Franco and his wife Carol. Gustav Franco, of West Chester, a longtime executive at Rohm and Haas, founder of Galápagos Advisors, and veteran, died on July 21 aged 79, writes Gary Miles for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Franco was born in Ecuador and...
Doylestown Museum Held Prom, Where All Were Welcome and Could Wear Whatever They Wanted
The recent prom was a hit in the Bucks County area. A Bucks County museum recently hosted a unique prom, where all were welcome and diversity was a main component of the event. Oona Goodin-Smith wrote about the upcoming event for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Cosmic Colors Queer Prom was...
