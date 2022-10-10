ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 3

WPBF News 25

Okeechobee County qualifies for FEMA individual assistance

Video above: Okeechobee County asks for FEMA assistance. Okeechobee County residents can now qualify for individual assistance through FEMA for damages from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, FEMA representatives were in the county, meeting with officials and doing damage assessments. FEMA assistance will specifically help individuals with damage that's not already...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

EXCLUSIVE: State discovers lost 'Clown Sighting File' one day after acrimonious hearing in Killer Clown case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Previous coverage: Accused ‘killer clown’ lawyers demand state reveal behind the scenes investigation into other suspect. One day after Sheila Keen-Warren's attorneys asked a judge to order the state to produce several items of evidence, including a "Clown Sighting File," prosecutors have located the allegedly lost file which may throw the trial schedule into disarray.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
upressonline.com

FAU professor running for Palm Beach office

As the general election in Florida gets closer, there is a professor from Florida Atlantic University running for public office. Deandre Poole, communications professor and president of FAU’s chapter in the United Faculty of Florida, is running for a vacant seat in the Palm Beach County Port Commission. His main goal is to ensure the Port of Palm Beach remains the economic engine of the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Jury recommends Parkland school shooter to life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Thursday after the final vote for the death penalty was not unanimous. The final sentencing by the judge will take place on Nov. 1. The jurors were told that to vote for death,...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

