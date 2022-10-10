Read full article on original website
Crist rallies pro-choice voting at campaign stop in West Palm Beach
With four weeks to go before votes are counted, gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist championed an abortion rights pledge on Tuesday evening in Democratic vote-rich Palm Beach County. At the Mangonia Park Community Center, Crist implored a room full of Democrats waving pro-choice signage to mobilize their friends, family and neighbors...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
Officials mobilize debris pickup after FEMA adds Indian River County to assistance program
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved its current debris contractor after FEMA added the county to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA), regarding damage and debris sustained during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the current debris contractor has been approved...
'It’s more than just a prank': Palm Beach County state attorney working with law enforcement on school swatting cases
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office of Palm Beach County is working closely with local law enforcement agencies aftertwo schools in the county were targeted with swatting. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders...
Okeechobee County qualifies for FEMA individual assistance
Video above: Okeechobee County asks for FEMA assistance. Okeechobee County residents can now qualify for individual assistance through FEMA for damages from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, FEMA representatives were in the county, meeting with officials and doing damage assessments. FEMA assistance will specifically help individuals with damage that's not already...
LIVE: Judge reading the verdict in sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — LIVE: Judge reading verdict *Warning - this video may contain graphic content. Jurors have reached a verdict in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. It is the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. The jurors began deliberating Wednesday...
'I was a bit surprised': Legal experts react to Parkland shooter's verdict Thursday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Legal experts respond to Parkland shooterNikolas Cruz's verdict Thursday morning. "I was a bit surprised," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told WPBF 25 News. "It is rare though to get death penalty verdict here in South Florida. Juries in South Florida don’t like to give the death penalty."
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
WATCH: Judge reads each count for Parkland school shooting victims, and individual verdicts from jurors
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — “This should have been the death penalty, 100%. Seventeen people were brutally murdered on Feb. 14, 2018. I sent my daughter to school, and she was shot eight times. I am so beyond disappointed and frustrated with this outcome. I cannot understand. I just don’t understand.”
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage, HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
Florida Contractor Arrested For Defrauding Victims Out Of Nearly $400,000
A contractor in Florida has been arrested after deputies say he stole nearly $400,000 from victims in a construction fraud case. According to investigators in Indian River County, members of their Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested Dillon Z. Slater, owner of Slater Construction LLC. “Mr.
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
EXCLUSIVE: State discovers lost 'Clown Sighting File' one day after acrimonious hearing in Killer Clown case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Previous coverage: Accused ‘killer clown’ lawyers demand state reveal behind the scenes investigation into other suspect. One day after Sheila Keen-Warren's attorneys asked a judge to order the state to produce several items of evidence, including a "Clown Sighting File," prosecutors have located the allegedly lost file which may throw the trial schedule into disarray.
'Everyone within the community has a role to play': Riviera Beach hosts symposium on Black education in Palm Beach County
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Emerging Community Center in Riviera beach hosted an interactive discussion in a room packed with residents from all backgrounds with one goal in mind: to improve the state of black education in Palm Beach County. Steve White, an education consultant, reflected on the state...
FAU professor running for Palm Beach office
As the general election in Florida gets closer, there is a professor from Florida Atlantic University running for public office. Deandre Poole, communications professor and president of FAU’s chapter in the United Faculty of Florida, is running for a vacant seat in the Palm Beach County Port Commission. His main goal is to ensure the Port of Palm Beach remains the economic engine of the county.
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
Palm Beach County school bus drivers to get pay raise
Palm Beach County school bus drivers are about to have the highest starting salary in the state. The school board on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a raise for bus drivers.
Jury recommends Parkland school shooter to life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Thursday after the final vote for the death penalty was not unanimous. The final sentencing by the judge will take place on Nov. 1. The jurors were told that to vote for death,...
