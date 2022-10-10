Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas
If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
KWTX
Miss Texas makes history, inspires thousands as she prepares for Miss America
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She’s a law school graduate, nonprofit CEO, social media influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Texas. Averie Bishop became the 85th Miss Texas in June, but she said it still doesn’t feel real. “It feels like I am going through the ropes, doing the job, meeting...
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
CBS Austin
Texas Attorney General's Office launches 'Friday Night Lights Against Opioids' program
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state leaders have rolled out a new pilot program in the hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Texas schools. Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” pilot program to help stop opioids from spreading in Texas communities. The campaign will target young people, especially student-athletes.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
You can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vela: We are 3,200 nurses short in the RGV and the number is rising
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says the Rio Grande Valley is officially 3,200 nurses short of requirement. And he expects the number to increase. Vela was a panelist at a recent conference hosted by RGV LEAD. It was titled “State of Education &...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy crew member recounts deployment to Florida for Hurricane Ian
We don't normally think of them as first responders, but electric utility crews from Austin Energy and across the country rushed to Florida to help get the lights back on after Hurricane Ian. Working with electrical equipment in flooded streets is an obvious risk but responding to a mass power outage in large numbers can pose its own dangers.
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas
Here are the cheapest places to live in the state.
CBS Austin
New Marist Poll finds Abbott, O'Rourke 4 points apart in governor's race
AUSTIN, Texas — It seems that with each poll that comes out the Texas race for governor keeps tightening. And the new Marist Poll out Wednesday continues that trend with Governor Greg Abbott's lead shrinking to four percentage points over challenger Beto O'Rourke. We are now less than two...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
KSAT 12
Texas bans many proven tools for helping drug users. Advocates are handing them out anyway.
HOUSTON — Thirty minutes before a punk show this summer, Claudia Dambra set up a table and taped to it a tablecloth she had hand-painted with broad, white brushstrokes. The banner read, “PUNK NOT DEATH.”. As people flooded into the Houston music venue, Dambra stacked on top of...
KXAN
Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds
(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
Texas attorney general launches new opioid program: What it does and doesn’t address
Paxton said the coalition includes the Texas High School Coaches Association and will be hammering home drug education through public service announcements at games and sending out educational materials to over one million parents, guardians and students in the association's network.
Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
