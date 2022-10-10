ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
WTVM

Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
WTVM

Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
WTVM

Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL

