WTVM
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
WTVM
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
Man charged with murder in deadly March house fire on 14th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly house fire that happened in March 2022. According to police, Richard Jernigan, Jr. is now facing the charge of murder in addition to the arson charge filed against him back in March. The charges against Jernigan stem from […]
LaGrange Police: Man arrested after kicking in door, demanding money from homeowner in home invasion
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A pipe-wielding man has been arrested in LaGrange after police said he kicked in the door of house on Park Avenue and demanded money from a homeowner. Police have identified the individual involved in the “home invasion” early Wednesday morning as Warren Clay Haralson. According to a news release from the […]
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
WTVM
Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
Columbus man accused in Hilton Avenue shooting makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged in the Hilton Avenue shooting on Monday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. Kevin Dietz is charged with the death of 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz. According to police, Kevin Dietz was charged with murder after responding officers Kevin Dietz alive and found […]
WTVM
Third suspect pleads not guilty to Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder. William Leonard is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man. Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other...
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Columbus grandmother and granddaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, 19-month-old baby. The Columbus Police Department confirms Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, Oct. 10. Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of […]
Alabama man allegedly filmed teen girls with cell phone in home bathroom
A Lee County man is under arrest after authorities say he was filming young girls in the bathroom. William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of first-degree voyeurism, a misdemeanor. Sheriff’s Investigator Drew Peacock said authorities were notified Wednesday of the...
Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members. The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries. [DOWNLOAD:...
LCSO: Smiths Station man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, William Jeffrey Lytton, age 30, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. He has been charged with Voyeurism 1st Degree Arrest. Officials said the […]
UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Hilton Avenue shooting
Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. UPDATE 10/11/22 10:56 a.m.: An arrest has been made. UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to […]
wrbl.com
“Is that a reason to be upset at your girlfriend to go around and kill people?”; Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Thursday morning. He is facing several charges following a deadly fire on 14th Ave. that left one man dead in March. Jernigan is facing charges for murder, arson and possession of Methamphetamine...
WTVM
Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
Death investigation underway after inmate death in Lee County Jail
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death. According […]
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
