Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Modern DNA test yields arrest in 1989 Vermont double murder
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in...
WacoTrib.com
Board to sue over contamination that closed Vermont school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont's largest city plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said. Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building...
Comments / 0