ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say. The incident started with LAPD officers from the 77th Division following a suspect who was wanted for murder. The suspect fled and crashed the vehicle, then tried to carjack another car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner

The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Tree trimmer falls to death in wood chipper in California accident

A tree trimmer fell to his gruesome death in a wood chipper Tuesday afternoon in Northern California. The unidentified male worker was in a tree in Menlo Park when he fell, local police said. Other tree trimmers witnessed the horror, local ABC affiliate KGO reported. The man was dead by...
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Abc News#First Partner
nypressnews.com

1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike

All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy