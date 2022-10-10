Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
nypressnews.com
Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say. The incident started with LAPD officers from the 77th Division following a suspect who was wanted for murder. The suspect fled and crashed the vehicle, then tried to carjack another car.
nypressnews.com
Bass, Caruso say LA City Councilmembers should resign after racist remark scandal
Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down. Tom Wait reports.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
nypressnews.com
Young adults in L.A. to get $1,000 a month under new guaranteed income program
A new program in Los Angeles County is offering universal basic income, with $1,000 monthly payments to a select group of young adults. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services introduced the pilot program, which will provide a three-year guaranteed income for about 300 people ages 18 to 24, the agency said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner
The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
nypressnews.com
Tree trimmer falls to death in wood chipper in California accident
A tree trimmer fell to his gruesome death in a wood chipper Tuesday afternoon in Northern California. The unidentified male worker was in a tree in Menlo Park when he fell, local police said. Other tree trimmers witnessed the horror, local ABC affiliate KGO reported. The man was dead by...
nypressnews.com
LAPD searching for driver in South LA hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Bass, Caruso spar in debate over taxes, political ethics
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso sparred over their qualifications in a debate Tuesday held in front of the backdrop of a growing scandal at City Hall. As Bass and Caruso held their debate, the city was reeling from revelations of racist...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Labor-backed super PAC slams Zeldin over Jan. 6 in ad feat. brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
ALBANY — A new ad from a union-backed Super PAC ties Lee Zeldin to the Jan. 6 insurrection and accuses the Republican gubernatorial candidate of putting “politics before the police.”. The 30-second spot features the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from a stroke a...
nypressnews.com
Bass, Caruso call on council members to resign after racist remark incident
Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down. “I do believe the pressure is going to weigh on them and that they will resign,” Bass said. “I think we are going to have chaos in the city council until they step down.”
nypressnews.com
Profanity, graphic drawings tagged onto campaign signs in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Joseph Eldridge loves to take his grandson out for a stroll when he babysits. However, a portion of his walk is now an eyesore after someone tagged campaign signs hung up along Yorktown Avenue in Huntington Beach with vulgar words, profanity and graphic drawings.
nypressnews.com
In race for California’s top banker, Cudahy councilman looks to oust incumbent who weathered political storms
Republican Jack Guerrero in the November election faces the difficult task for trying to unseat the Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma, who won a lopsided victory in the June primary and remains popular among California voters despite a string of scandals. The treasurer is the state’s top banker and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
nypressnews.com
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.
nypressnews.com
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike
All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs on pro-police platform to save her seat in tough Virginia race
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is casting herself as a tough-on-crime Democrat to blunt attacks from GOP challenger Yesli Vega, a former police officer who says the incumbent only claims to back the blue when it comes to crunch time in a campaign. Every chance she gets, Ms. Spanberger, who is one...
nypressnews.com
Young boy stares in amazement after spotting doppelganger in poster – Video
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (KABC) — Video captured the adorable moment a little boy in Missouri stared in amazement at a near-identical child featured in a poster at a Walmart store. The footage was taken last year when Jacquelyn Williams took her son, Carter, to the store. Carter appeared to be certain the model in the poster was him.
nypressnews.com
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in New Jersey
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — We’re possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates — is Central Jersey real?. A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. But, as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday,...
nypressnews.com
Nebraska gov spent over $1.3M boosting GOP gubernatorial candidate who may appoint him US senator
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this year spent more than $1.3 million in personal money to help get Jim Pillen, the GOP nominee to replace him, through a competitive primary. Now, it’s possible Pillen could appoint Ricketts as the next U.S. senator from Nebraska. Sitting Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is...
Comments / 0