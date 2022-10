At Oklahoma (-9, 62.5) noon ET on ESPN2, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma. Van Pelt's pick: Oklahoma (-9) OK -- first GPG game of the year -- General Principle Game, if you've forgotten. Oklahoma has surrendered 145 points in its past three games. Top-10 preseason, the Sooners are now in last place in the Big 12. They were last seen getting humiliated by rival Texas to the tune of 49-0. Kansas, meanwhile, is ranked and is coming off a stirring battle with unbeaten TCU. Oklahoma is a 9-point favorite. OK -- sure. On general principle, I lay the points in this spot because it's so preposterous at face value.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO