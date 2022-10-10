ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

Voting in the 2022 Midterm elections is underway

PHOENIX — Arizona voters started heading to the polls Wednesday. More than 200 cast ballots are in Maricopa County as the early voting period got underway in Arizona. The Moose Lodge in South Phoenix is one of 12 early voting sites open in Maricopa County. The number will grow...
azpm.org

Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules

A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
kjzz.org

Gen Z heads to the the polls: Republican Nico Delgado

In 2000, less than a third of 18- to 24-year-old Arizonans voted in the presidential election, according to Kids Count. In 2020, over half of Arizona’s youngest voters filled out a ballot. Generation Z and Millennials grew up with a warming planet, rising inflation and an increased awareness of...
ABC 15 News

Arizona voter party affiliation numbers, database frequently cleaned

Almost 4.2 million Arizonans are registered to vote for the November general election as of the most recent statewide numbers reported just before the primary. Due to the normal functions of election administrators, it is not a record. According to the data, Republicans maintain a registration advantage over Democrats, 1,434,838...
KTAR News

Here are the key 2022 general election dates Arizona voters need to know

PHOENIX – Fall isn’t just pumpkin spice season or spooky season, it’s voting season. The midterm general election takes place on Nov. 8. Arizona voters will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general and decide whether the current superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and one U.S. senator and will stay in office or be replaced.
AZFamily

Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
The Center Square

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
statepress.com

Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy

An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
peoriatimes.com

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
