Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Mark Finchem vies for Secretary of State's office in 2022 midterm elections
Finchem, the Republican nominee who currently represents Dist. 11 in the state legislature, talks about his vision working in the state's top elections office
ABC 15 News
Voting in the 2022 Midterm elections is underway
PHOENIX — Arizona voters started heading to the polls Wednesday. More than 200 cast ballots are in Maricopa County as the early voting period got underway in Arizona. The Moose Lodge in South Phoenix is one of 12 early voting sites open in Maricopa County. The number will grow...
The newly registered voters that could play a major role in November
Tuesday was the last day to register to vote, meaning any registrations received by the counties moving forward will have to wait until the next election cycle to cast a ballot.
azpm.org
Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules
A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prop 309 would add requirements when casting your vote
Proposition 309 would add requirements when casting a mail-in or in-person ballot. The proposition is on November's 2022 General Election Ballot.
kjzz.org
Gen Z heads to the the polls: Republican Nico Delgado
In 2000, less than a third of 18- to 24-year-old Arizonans voted in the presidential election, according to Kids Count. In 2020, over half of Arizona’s youngest voters filled out a ballot. Generation Z and Millennials grew up with a warming planet, rising inflation and an increased awareness of...
ABC 15 News
Arizona voter party affiliation numbers, database frequently cleaned
Almost 4.2 million Arizonans are registered to vote for the November general election as of the most recent statewide numbers reported just before the primary. Due to the normal functions of election administrators, it is not a record. According to the data, Republicans maintain a registration advantage over Democrats, 1,434,838...
Here are the key 2022 general election dates Arizona voters need to know
PHOENIX – Fall isn’t just pumpkin spice season or spooky season, it’s voting season. The midterm general election takes place on Nov. 8. Arizona voters will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general and decide whether the current superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and one U.S. senator and will stay in office or be replaced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here’s our guide to 2022 general election ballot measures
PHOENIX – Arizonans will be asked to consider 10 ballot measures when they vote in the Nov. 8 general election. The initiatives cover a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Early voting starts Oct. 12....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polls show toss-up for Arizona governor, Dems hold edge for Senate
If the last few election cycles have taught us anything, it's that polling is far from an exact science. The 2016 and 2020 elections were notorious for polling that was off the mark in presidential and U.S. Senate races. Yes, but: It's still the primary way people measure how competitive...
KTAR.com
Republican Mesa Mayor endorses Democrat Katie Hobbs in gubernatorial race
PHOENIX — It’s not often a Republican mayor has gone across the aisle to support a Democrat, but that’s exactly what Mesa’s John Giles has done in the Arizona gubernatorial race. Giles, elected mayor of Arizona’s third largest city in 2014, is backing Katie Hobbs over...
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
ABC 15 News
Clean Elections interview with Kari Lake postponed amid new Katie Hobbs PBS interview
PHOENIX — The Clean Elections Commission has postponed a scheduled Q&A with Kari Lake that would have aired Wednesday night on PBS. The move comes hours after Katie Hobbs' campaign announced it had agreed to a 30-minute interview with Arizona PBS. Lake's campaign heavily criticized Arizona PBS for agreeing...
peoriatimes.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
More than a million Arizonans will benefit from Social Security cost of living adjustment
Millions of Social Security recipients are going to get a boost in benefits starting next year. This is the biggest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years. More than a million Arizonans are on Social Security. And this historic increase of 8.7% translates to a big boost in monthly payments.
Comments / 0