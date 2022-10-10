ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Park, IL

Oak Park police in standoff with armed person

Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
OAK PARK, IL
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
BEACH PARK, IL
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — A teen boy was followed, shot and killed on the South Side on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood’s 1900 block of East 79th Street at about 8:38 a.m., police said. A male person followed the 17-year-old boy to the block and opened fire. The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
CHICAGO, IL
West Side charity basketball game raising reward money for slain former player

CHICAGO — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Margo Rainey lost her 22-year-old daughter, Dyanla Rainey in a driveby shooting. Rainey was pulling into the driveway of her mother’s Maywood home back on July 24 when a gunman fired shots into her car, sending her to Loyola University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
CHICAGO, IL
A Milwaukee Bar Is Packed With Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Fans

The owner of a Milwaukee bar once frequented by Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t happy with its new crime-junkie clientele. Following the release of the Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Wall Street Stock Bar, which was once called Club 219, has seen an increase in customers looking for a glimpse at the place the serial killer once looked for victims, despite it having a new look, name and owner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Chicago’s $2M precinct consolidation plan denounced as ‘voter suppression’

A $2 million precinct consolidation plan tied to redistricting that eliminated 779 of Chicago’s 2,069 precincts was denounced Thursday as “voter suppression.”. Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson has asked a federal judge to block the plan, which he said “reminds me of the Jim Crow days down South where I’m from,” when people were denied the right to vote and fought and died to secure it.
CHICAGO, IL

