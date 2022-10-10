Read full article on original website
Oak Park police in standoff with armed person
Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A teen boy was followed, shot and killed on the South Side on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood’s 1900 block of East 79th Street at about 8:38 a.m., police said. A male person followed the 17-year-old boy to the block and opened fire. The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
LIVE | Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect apologizes for disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) — Defendant Darrell Brooks appeared in a suit and apologized Monday after he was removed from the courtroom last week before proceedings even began because he kept disrupting the judge. Brooks is accused of plowing into the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people and...
At least 3 buildings up in flames in West Garfield Park fire that started with tire shop: CFD
CHICAGO (WLS) — A fire broke out at a West Garfield Park tire shop early Wednesday morning and spread to at least two other buildings, Chicago fire officials said. The blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Madison Street, CFD said. At one point,...
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
West Side charity basketball game raising reward money for slain former player
CHICAGO — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Margo Rainey lost her 22-year-old daughter, Dyanla Rainey in a driveby shooting. Rainey was pulling into the driveway of her mother’s Maywood home back on July 24 when a gunman fired shots into her car, sending her to Loyola University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
Severe storms prompt tornado warnings in Wisconsin, no touchdowns confirmed | Live Radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said there were reports of a possible tornado touchdown just south of Highway 12 and Highway 59 near Whitewater around 11:45 a.m. So...
CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
A Milwaukee Bar Is Packed With Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Fans
The owner of a Milwaukee bar once frequented by Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t happy with its new crime-junkie clientele. Following the release of the Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Wall Street Stock Bar, which was once called Club 219, has seen an increase in customers looking for a glimpse at the place the serial killer once looked for victims, despite it having a new look, name and owner.
Chicago’s $2M precinct consolidation plan denounced as ‘voter suppression’
A $2 million precinct consolidation plan tied to redistricting that eliminated 779 of Chicago’s 2,069 precincts was denounced Thursday as “voter suppression.”. Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson has asked a federal judge to block the plan, which he said “reminds me of the Jim Crow days down South where I’m from,” when people were denied the right to vote and fought and died to secure it.
