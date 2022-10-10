Read full article on original website
Kroger strikes $25 billion deal for Albertsons to create supermarket titan
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grocer Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a $24.6 billion deal, creating a supermarket behemoth to take on leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N).
Kroger to acquire Albertsons in $24.6B deal
According to a Friday morning news release issued from both companies, Kroger and Albertsons announced that they have entered into an agreement.
Travel Retail Cruises Despite Headwinds
CANNES, France — Cautious optimism. That’s how travel retail executives summed up their outlook at the recent TFWA World Exhibition and Conference. The event in Cannes, France, which ran from Oct. 2 to 6, was the second to be held following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trade show organizers aptly branded the session this year “New World.”More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Travel retail really is a new world today, as the industry welcomes people back into...
Delta Air Lines Stock Surges On Record Q3 Revenues, Solid Year-End Travel Outlook
Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report posted modestly weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to $35 million hit from Hurricane Ian, but forecast robust gains over the final months of the year amid an ongoing surge in domestic travel demand. Delta said adjusted...
Citigroup beats 3rd-quarter profit estimates but stock falls after fixed-income trading revenue disappoints
Citi said it was winding down its operations and exposure to Russia with plans to end nearly all of its institutional banking services in the country.
Futures muted as earnings season starts with mixed results from big banks
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of results from major American banks amid worries about the impact of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on corporate profit.
