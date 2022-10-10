Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
FOX Sports
Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4
With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
UEFA・
Twitter Reacts: Half-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Champions League clash between Rangers and Liverpool
Report: Manchester United To Push For New Diogo Dalot Deal As Barcelona Close In
Manchester United are pushing to get Diogo Dalot to sign a new contract extension, with the interest coming from the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan
Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to a report.
ESPN
Celtic crash out of Champions League with defeat to Leipzig
Celtic's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 ended with a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Timo Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Emil Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.
MLS・
