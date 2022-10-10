ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
FOX Sports

Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4

With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
ESPN

Celtic crash out of Champions League with defeat to Leipzig

Celtic's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 ended with a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Timo Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Emil Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.
