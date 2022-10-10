ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-year-old killed in funeral procession crash identified

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio — A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the child was Trevond Walker Jr., 6.

Tallmadge City Schools released the following statement about Walker, who was a student at Tallmadge Elementary School:

“Tallmadge Elementary School mourns the loss of first-grade student Trevond Walker, who passed away Friday evening due to injuries sustained in a car accident the previous day. We offer our deepest sympathy to Trevond’s family and friends, and our focus will be on supporting his classmates and teachers during this difficult time. Counselors are on site to support students and staff as they process the emotions involved with such a tragic loss.”

Tymar Allen, 12, was also killed in the crash.

It all happened when a procession was heading northbound on South Arlington Road at 6th Avenue where two cars collided just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Akron police say one of the children was ejected and one child was partially ejected from one vehicle.

Akron police say the man driving the other vehicle, a Chrysler 200, ran away from the scene right after the crash.

Police say immediately after the crash, someone fired a gunshot. Minutes later, police said they heard about a dozen more shots — but they weren’t sure if those shootings were related to the crash.

According to Akron police, the funeral procession was for a 17-year-old boy who had died from a drug overdose. The procession, several blocks long, was being led by a marked police cruiser.

Witnesses told investigators the car the children were riding in was driving erratically.

Police say both cars involved were part of the procession.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

danikap75
2d ago

Who horse plays in a funeral procession? Doesnt even have respect for the deceased, should've known they would respect their own family. Driver should definitely be charged. Both drivers. Kids should've been in seatbelts too. Kids should've known that too.

Kellie Coday
3d ago

Yes seat's should of been worn and Not hanging out the cars wasn't Safe either ?

Rachelle Parket
3d ago

How did this even happen in a funeral procession smh so sad prayers to the family 😢

