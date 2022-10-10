Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Northern Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds have decreased below advisory levels, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although the winds will decrease some this evening, breezy conditions are expected overnight.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson ..Increased Fire Danger Today Winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, and afternoon relative humidities around 25 percent, will result in an increased fire danger this afternoon. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Maine, including the following counties, Franklin and Oxford. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 453 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bethel, Rumford, Andover, Grafton, Waterford, Weld, Lovell, Chatham, Hanover, and Gilead.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Red Flag Warning issued for Crockett, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crockett; Lauderdale RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE .A combination of gusty southwest 20 ft winds, minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent, and 10 hour fuel moisture of 5 to 8 percent will result in a continuation of Red Flag conditions over portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WIND...20 foot winds between 12 to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity 15 to 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...5 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, and is prohibited in many jurisdictions.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Locally heavy rainfall will occur across the area today into Saturday morning. Amounts in excess of 2 to 3 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...This afternoon and early evening * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior. Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed today.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Southern Piscataquis WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Piscataquis, Central Piscataquis and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area Saturday through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scatted to wide showers and thunderstorm that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 05:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo AREAS OF FOG ACROSS JIM HOGG AND BROOKS COUNTIES THIS MORNING Surface observations show that visibilities in Hebbronville have fallen to a half mile early this morning. Areas of fog are expected to reduce visibilities to 1 mile or less at times around daybreak across portions of Jim Hogg and Brooks counties. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beams and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you if on the roads this morning.
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, roads and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night as a low pressure system off the Southern California Coast moves inland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds generally along the Downeast coast and across higher terrain areas. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result.
Extreme Fire Danger issued for Geary by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Geary extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
Red Flag Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...This afternoon and early evening * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior. Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed today.
Air Quality Alert issued for Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites. Target Area: Rapid City Air Pollution Alert for Dust for Rapid City west of the gap in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. * WHAT... Northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 43 mph. * WHERE...West of the Gap in Rapid City. * WHEN...From 10 AM MDT this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. IMPACTS...The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air and produce poor air quality. Hourly dust concentrations are available on the danr web page http://danr.sd.gov/Environment/AirQuality/AirMonitoring/ RealTimeData.aspx
