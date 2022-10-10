Back from injury, Purdue needs Jalen Graham to become 'a dominating force' on defense

WEST LAFAYETTE – Jalen Graham had no idea he suffered an injury in the season opener against Penn State.

Not until the next day.

The tibia injury sustained by Graham against the Nittany Lions led to Purdue losing its top defensive player for the next four games.

Nebraska at Purdue football: 1st and 10

The safety/linebacker returned during the win at Maryland and made a big impact in the Boilermakers extending their winning streak to three heading to Saturday’s matchup against Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“I’m good enough to play and just working my way back,” Graham said. “I’m trying to take it day by day. Now I’m going in and getting treatment to prevent any further injuries but I’m feeling good.”

And Graham is looking good as well.

The native of Detroit totaled nine tackles – all solos – one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Beyond the numbers, Graham’s presence provided a lift not just for the defense, but the entire team.

“I am an offensive guy but it’s a noticeable difference," quarterback Aidan O’Connell said. “You see him out there making plays – huge plays all around the field. He lays his body on the line even if he’s not feeling 100%. Just a great player, a very instinctive player that played huge when we needed him to.”

Purdue will need Graham to continue to make plays during the second half of the season.

The Big Ten West title remains the goal for the Boilermakers, who are tied with Illinois and Nebraska at 2-1 with seven weeks left in the regular season. They’ll need Graham to help defend two of the top running backs in the conference – Nebraska’s Anthony Grant and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen - over the next two weeks along with keeping the passing games in check.

Graham’s veteran presence should help the defense navigate the next six games.

“I did think the first couple series he was rusty, and he had some busts, but then he settled in,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of Graham's first game in a month. “He makes a tackle, he makes plays, he's an athletic guy who understands football, and I thought the more he played the better he got. We are hopeful he can continue to build on this. We need him to be a dominating force if he can.”

Purdue football refuses to fold, stays together with plenty of promise ahead

Graham can be a dominating force from about any position.

He lines up at different spots through the game – outside linebacker, nickel, safety and will show up on the edge, depending on the scheme. Graham is athletic and strong enough to play anywhere and his versatility gives the coaching staff plenty of options.

But his presence was the top element from Saturday and his continued involvement makes the defense more complete. He had a pick-six last season in the win at Nebraska.

“J-Gram is our energizer. He’s our energy bunny,” safety Sanoussi Kane said. “He’s like a machine. He’s non-stop energy and non-stop communication. He’s 6-2 and he can run.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1)

Saturday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Radio: WAZY (96.5)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Back from injury, Purdue needs Jalen Graham to become 'a dominating force' on defense